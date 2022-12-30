I Went To TMU, Formerly Ryerson University & Here's 5 Things You Need To Know Before Attending
It's not a ... traditional experience.
Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University) is an incredible school, but if you're looking for a traditional university experience, you're not going to find it in Kerr Hall.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
I attended TMU's Journalism program from 2017 to 2021, and my undergraduate degree set me up for success in my field with competitive internships and hands-on teaching, but that's doesn't mean TMU is the right fit for everyone.
Here are five things you need to know before attending TMU.
It’s a commuter school
TMU is a commuter school, and almost everyone you meet transits into the city for class and leaves campus as soon as possible to get back home.
I lived in student housing during my first year, and almost 80 percent of the people I met through my undergrad didn't actually live in the city.
So if you're looking for a strong on-campus community, you're going to have to put the work into finding a group of on-campus friends.
The party scene sucks
If you're dreaming of massive homecomings, with students partying in the street, reduce your expectations.
There are some parties on campus (Pitman Hall was the hot spot when I was In school), but they quickly get shut down by RA's and to be honest, my hometown high school parties made them look G-rated.
Once you turn 19, however, you'll have the world at your feet with hundreds of bars in the city filled with young professionals and really every crowd you could imagine.
It’s called ‘Rye High’ for a reason
Most of TMU's campus is nothing special to look at.
It's in the middle of a major metropolitan city, and it looks like three high schools gave birth to a downtown campus – hence the name "Rye High."
So if you're an architectural savant, save yourself the hassle and go to Queens University.
Sports games aren’t like the movies
If you want to tailgate the big football game or sit in the stands of a massive outdoor stadium, you're out of luck.
TMU sports don't have a massive fanbase, and with the exception of the odd basketball game, I've never heard of anyone attending a sports game.
You are in the heart of downtown
Going to TMU means you get to live in the core of one of the best cities in the world!
Toronto is filled with culture and great food, and instead of going to the big game every Friday, you'll be exploring a new neighbourhood with your fellow Torontonians.
So while you may not feel a strong community with your school, you will fall in love with your city.