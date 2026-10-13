Toronto election sees highest advance voting turnout in more than a decade

Record turnout in Toronto election advance voting
Record turnout in Toronto election advance voting
Voters line up outside a voting station to cast their ballot in a municipal election in Toronto on Monday, October 22, 2018.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Writer

Toronto has recorded the highest advance voting turnout in municipal elections held since 2010, with more than 222,000 people casting their ballots early. 

The city says 222,550 Torontonians went to advance polls over six days ahead of election day on Oct. 26.

That's a big jump from the nearly 130,000 advance votes cast in the 2023 mayoral byelection, and nearly 116,000 votes cast in the 2022 municipal election.   

City data shows advance voter turnouts in municipal elections dating back to 2010 also don't come close to this year's turnout.

The city also says residents who requested to vote by mail must return a completed mail-in voting package to Toronto Elections by noon on Wednesday. 

More than 50 people are vying to lead Toronto for the next four years, but polls suggest it will be a tight race between incumbent Olivia Chow and councillor Brad Bradford.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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