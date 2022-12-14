Shawn Mendes Is In A New 'Family Guy' Episode & He's A Hero For Suburban Moms (VIDEO)
Shawn Mendes made a cameo appearance in a new Family Guy episode, and he's just as good-looking as an animated hero.
The Family Guy episode that featured the famous Canadian singer aired on Sunday. It was such a short but sweet couple of seconds.
The scene starts with Brian and Stewie sitting at a place called "Coffee Hut." Brian asks, "What are we doing at this coffee shop, Stewie?"
"This is Lois' favourite spot, and I hacked their system, so they only accept Apple Pay. She's going to have no clue what to do," Stewie explained.
Viewers then see Lois' encounter with a barista, telling her they only accept Apple Pay and Lois only has cash. "Is that on my computer?" the mom asks.
The barista then tells Lois that they'll have to take the coffee back if she can't pay using the app.
This is when Shawn Mendes comes to the rescue and surprises Lois.
"You'll do no such thing," he said. "Wherever a suburban mom is having trouble with a phone thing. I'll be there."
Mendes takes the mom's phone and uses it to pay for her coffee—saving the day.
The singer then hears another person complaining about the menu being online and said, "I'm afraid I'm needed elsewhere," before he flies away to be someone else's knight in shining armour.
This isn't the first time Toronto's heartthrob singer was in a cartoon. Earlier this year, Mendes was a singing crocodile in a new film called Lyle, Lyle Crocodile.
The movie, which was out in October, is based on a children's book series that follows the adventures of Lyle the Crocodile as he navigates big-city living with a family of humans.