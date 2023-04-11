Someone Found A Worm At The CN Tower Restaurant & Left Feeling 'Disgusted' (VIDEO)
"They tried to convince me to take a dessert."
One can expect to find a lot of things at CN Tower's iconic 360 restaurant, incredible views of the city, gourmet meals, and a memorable dining experience.
However, a customer's recent visit to the restaurant turned out to be a far from enjoyable experience.
In a recent TikTok video that has gone viral, a customer claimed to have found a worm in their food at the 360 Restaurant. The video showed a close-up of the worm seen near a plate of raw oysters.
"This was in my oysters," the text in the video reads. "They tried to convince me to take a dessert rather than taking it off the bill."
I was digusted. #toronto #cntowertoronto #360cntower #360cntowerrestaurant #worms #parasite #food #oyster
While some commenters empathized with the customer's situation, others argued that finding foreign objects in raw seafood is not uncommon.
"Y'all shocked raw seafood has the chance of having other things in it. Especially oysters," one person wrote. "This isn't even the worst of it."
"This is why my rule of thumb is never to order seafood at a non-seafood restaurant," another wrote.
Many people believed that the customer should've been compensated for the entire meal.
"Whole meal should [have] been free. The audacity," a top comment read. "Nah, whole meal free PLUS free dessert," another person said.The 360 Restaurant's website states that their prix fixe menu includes desserts, while their a la carte menu does not.
The cost of the two-course prix fixe menu is $75, with an additional $15 for dessert.
"I was disgusted," the customer wrote in the caption of their video.
Narcity reached out to both the user who posted the video and the 360 Restaurant for a comment on the incident but did not receive a response before publication.