These 10 Ontario Cities Pay The Most For Car Insurance & Brampton's Not #1 Anymore
Things are looking up for Brampton drivers!
A list of cities with the highest car insurance in Ontario has been released, and Brampton vehicle owners might be happy to know that the city is no longer at the top.
A report from RATESDOTCA laid out how much Ontarians are shelling out for car insurance, and some cities are paying way more than the average premium (which came out to be $1,555 in 2021).
Brampton used to have the priciest premiums across Ontario, but according to the report, the city's rates dropped by just over 25% going from $2,698 to $1,976 from 2020 to 2021.
"High insurance premiums have dogged Brampton for years. To address affordability, the City of Brampton approved a motion last March to lobby the province to end 'postal code discrimination,' referring to the practice of insurance companies pricing premiums based on overall claims frequency in a given geographic," the report reads.
There are three cities that pay more than Brampton's estimated premium.
Vaughan had the highest 2021 car insurance premium, at $2,179. That's over $200 more than Brampton's premium.
RATESDOTCA clarified that it calculated the total for Vaughan by compiling the premiums for Thornhill, Woodbridge, Concord, Maple and Kleinburg.
Ajax had the second-highest premium at $2,104, while Richmond Hill came in third at an estimate of $2,205.
The rate estimates are based on a 35-year-old 2018 Honda Civic driver with a clean driving record.
Here are the 10 cities with the highest insurance premiums in Ontario:
- Vaughan — $2,179
- Ajax — $2,104
- Richmond Hill — $2,025
- Brampton — $1,976
- Mississauga — $1,971
- Pickering — $1,959
- Toronto — $1,953
- Oshawa — $1,833
- Whitby — $1,792
- Orangeville, King City, Nobleton, Schomberg — $1,766