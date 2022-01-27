Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

These 10 Ontario Cities Pay The Most For Car Insurance & Brampton's Not #1 Anymore

Things are looking up for Brampton drivers!

Toronto Staff Writer
These 10 Ontario Cities Pay The Most For Car Insurance & Brampton's Not #1 Anymore
Tom Samworth | Dreamstime

A list of cities with the highest car insurance in Ontario has been released, and Brampton vehicle owners might be happy to know that the city is no longer at the top.

A report from RATESDOTCA laid out how much Ontarians are shelling out for car insurance, and some cities are paying way more than the average premium (which came out to be $1,555 in 2021).

Brampton used to have the priciest premiums across Ontario, but according to the report, the city's rates dropped by just over 25% going from $2,698 to $1,976 from 2020 to 2021.

"High insurance premiums have dogged Brampton for years. To address affordability, the City of Brampton approved a motion last March to lobby the province to end 'postal code discrimination,' referring to the practice of insurance companies pricing premiums based on overall claims frequency in a given geographic," the report reads.

There are three cities that pay more than Brampton's estimated premium.

Vaughan had the highest 2021 car insurance premium, at $2,179. That's over $200 more than Brampton's premium.

RATESDOTCA clarified that it calculated the total for Vaughan by compiling the premiums for Thornhill, Woodbridge, Concord, Maple and Kleinburg.

Ajax had the second-highest premium at $2,104, while Richmond Hill came in third at an estimate of $2,205.

The rate estimates are based on a 35-year-old 2018 Honda Civic driver with a clean driving record.

Here are the 10 cities with the highest insurance premiums in Ontario:

  1. Vaughan — $2,179
  2. Ajax — $2,104
  3. Richmond Hill — $2,025
  4. Brampton — $1,976
  5. Mississauga — $1,971
  6. Pickering — $1,959
  7. Toronto — $1,953
  8. Oshawa — $1,833
  9. Whitby — $1,792
  10. Orangeville, King City, Nobleton, Schomberg — $1,766
From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Ontario Cities With The Cheapest Car Insurance Have Been Revealed & These 8 Top The List

It's almost half of what other cities pay! 👀

Elena Elisseeva | Dreamstime

There's nothing quite like getting your full licence and hitting the road on your own for the first time. But that excitement is quickly overshadowed by the costs that come along with it — and let's face it, Ontario car insurance can be pretty pricey.

However, while rates typically run high in areas around the GTA, some cities across the province pay way less than others.

Keep Reading Show less