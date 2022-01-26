Trending Tags

Ontario Cities With The Cheapest Car Insurance Have Been Revealed & These 8 Top The List

It's almost half of what other cities pay! 👀

Toronto Staff Writer
Elena Elisseeva | Dreamstime

There's nothing quite like getting your full licence and hitting the road on your own for the first time. But that excitement is quickly overshadowed by the costs that come along with it — and let's face it, Ontario car insurance can be pretty pricey.

However, while rates typically run high in areas around the GTA, some cities across the province pay way less than others.

A new report from RATESDOTCA breaks down what Ontarians are paying for their car insurance, and some spots cost almost half of what others are paying.

On average, Ontarians paid $1,555 in 2021, which actually dropped down by $61 from the year before in 2020.

Kingston, Cornwall, Elizabethtown, Amherstview, Gananoque, Martintown, Iroquois and Brockville are tied for the cheapest car insurance rate in all of Ontario. Drivers here shelled out roughly $1,132 in 2021 for their car insurance fees, which is $423 less than the average rate.

Car owners in Port Hope, Belleville, Cobourg, Trenton, Kendal, Napanee and Picton cough up about $1,175 each year, while those in Cloyne, Kemptville and Smiths Falls pay roughly $1,185.

Even though these areas pay the least, all of them except for Belleville, Trenton and Kendal saw their rates go up from last year.

So, who is getting slammed with the highest fees?

Here are the priciest cities for car insurance in Ontario:

  1. Vaughan — $2,179
  2. Ajax — $2,104
  3. Richmond Hill — $2,025
  4. Brampton — $1,976
  5. Mississauga — $1,971
  6. Pickering — $1,959
  7. Toronto — $1,953
  8. Oshawa — $1,833
  9. Whitby — $1,792
  10. Nobleton, Schomberg, Orangeville, King City — $1,766
RATESDOTCA notes that these estimates are not averages, but rather "are based on a 35-year-old male who drives a 2018 Honda Civic four-door with a clean driving record."
But insurance rates did dip down on average in 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said insurance companies gave rebates and financial support, and drivers also cut down on their coverage since they weren't commuting to work as much anymore.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

