These Are The Top 10 Most Expensive Cities In Ontario For Car Insurance & RIP Your Wallet
Brampton isn't even in the top two.
Let's face it, driving and owning a car can be expensive — but some Ontario drivers apparently have it worse than others. Depending on where they live, some Ontarians shell out way more on their car insurance than residents of other cities across the province.
My Choice, a company that compares rates for auto insurance, shared in an email to Narcity that while there are many different factors that play into what drives up auto insurance premiums (like your driving record and the kind of car that you drive), your postal code also "plays a very significant role." Ah, postal code discrimination.
On average, drivers across the province paid $1,598 for their auto insurance in 2021. But, if you're living in Vaughan, chances are you're paying about 40% more than that, which is a $634 price difference. Yikes.
Those in Ajax cough up $607 (38%) more, and drivers in Brampton shell out $54 (34%) more than the provincial average. Ouch.
"If postal code discrimination ends, and that's a big if, it may be associated with a push to include personal credit score data in risk calculation, as there are precedents set in Alberta and New Brunswick," My Choice CEO Aren Mirzaian said. "One thing is for certain, I wouldn't hold my breath on anything happening anytime soon."
On top of postal code discrimination, who your insurance provider is can also play a major factor. According to My Choice, some companies jack up their prices more than others since they place more weight on how old you are and what your driving record is like.
So, here are the top 10 most expensive cities for car insurance in the province, and how much drivers paid on average in 2021:
- Vaughan, $2,232
- Ajax, $2,205
- Brampton, $2,139
- Mississauga, $2,093
- Toronto, $2,003
- Richmond Hill, $1,989
- Markham, $1,923
- Hamilton, $1,889
- Pickering, $1,850
- Oshawa, $1,815
