These New Popular Boozy Canned Drinks Are Perfect For The Final Summer Days
Classic cocktails meet modern mixes for every summer occasion
The sun is out, and there's no better time to make your gatherings the event of the season. Enter the Summer Squad* – a round-up of new boozy canned drinks, great for packing in your cooler for your next sun-drenched escapade. Summer’s last days are approaching, and chances are you’re looking to enjoy them with your squad – whether that’s lounging in your backyard or having a park hang. While hosting, filling your cooler with a mix of crowd-pleaser refreshments is essential to any hangout.
First inside your treasure trove of summer-ready drinks is the Smirnoff ICE Creamsicle Blast. Dive into this nostalgic, retro-flavoured drink crafted with real vodka, zesty orange, and a whisper of vanilla. With its tangy taste and gentle carbonation, it's the ultimate refresher for a hot summer day. Best enjoyed chilled or over crushed ice.
Next up is Captain Morgan Mango Mai Tai. Imagine the Caribbean sun, bottled. Sweet Carabao Mango flavour meets the finest rum, giving you instant vacay vibes, no plane ticket required.
If you're seeking something that strikes a balance between beer and iced coffee, Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Beer is your go-to. With unmistakable aromas of rich coffee and caramel, it harmoniously blends sweetness and bitterness. Rich, smooth, and creamy, it leaves a lingering coffee finish. Enjoy straight from the can or poured into a glass.
Courtesy of Smirnoff Canada
* These products are available nationally at select stores that sell beer and spirits.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.