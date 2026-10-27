7 things Toronto newcomers need to know as Ontario braces for 'Arctic air' this winter
From a local who has survived many Toronto winters!❄️
If you're gearing up for your first winter in Toronto, I want to start off by saying I'm sorry. I'm sorry in advance for how gross it's going to be, because it really is going to be gross. It is every year. Even if our winters are considered on the mild end of the spectrum, don't be fooled.
As someone who grew up in Toronto, I can tell you winter in the city is a whole different beast, and you'll probably want to know a few things before the temperatures start dropping. And if the latest winter forecasts are anything to go by, now might be a particularly good time to prepare.
The Farmers' Almanac predicts a dramatic winter across Canada, with Arctic air and lake-effect snow expected in Ontario and the possibility of significant snowfall. Of course, long-range forecasts aren't set in stone, but if you've never experienced a Toronto winter before, believe me when I say it's worth being prepared.
From footwear you won't regret buying to little commuting tricks that can save you a heck of a lot of grief, here are a few things every Toronto newcomer should know before winter arrives.
Give yourself WAY more time for your TTC commute
If you're relying on public transit to get around Toronto this winter, get in the habit of checking for delays before you head out. While the TTC usually does an OK job of keeping the city moving, heavy snowfall, freezing rain and icy conditions can cause all sorts of disruptions, particularly on bus and streetcar routes. Even outdoor portions of the subway, now that I think about it.
I recommend bookmarking the TTC's service alerts page (or downloading one of the better-rated apps), familiarizing yourself with an alternative route to work, and giving yourself extra travel time whenever the forecast starts looking like a doozy. Oh, and hot tip: If you work or live downtown, take the time to figure out the PATH. It's a walkable tunnel system that could actually save you from stepping foot outside during a storm!
Whatever boots you have probably aren't going to cut it
One of the biggest mistakes you can make during your first Toronto winter is underestimating the importance of a proper pair of boots. And I don't just mean keeping your feet warm. Toronto winters are notoriously slushy, and you'll almost certainly run into massive puddles of icy water and slippery sidewalks that could ruin your day.
Invest in waterproof, insulated boots with actually good traction. Make sure they're tall enough to keep slush from spilling over the top. There's nothing worse than cold, wet ankles. I'd also recommend getting a pair of removable ice grips for especially slippery days; just make sure you take 'em off before walking anywhere indoors.
Your apartment should actually be warm enough
If you're renting your first apartment in Toronto, listen up. The city has specific rules about how warm your home needs to be during the colder months. According to the City of Toronto, landlords are required to maintain a minimum indoor temperature of 21 C between October 1 and May 15 in rental units that are normally heated at the landlord's expense.
So if your apartment is constantly freezing, you don't necessarily have to accept it as part of the Canadian experience. I'd recommend getting a small indoor thermometer so you can monitor the temperature, particularly if you're living in an older building. It's also worth checking your windows for drafts and finding out whether heating is included in your rent, since that can make a big difference to your monthly expenses.
Stock up on groceries before a major storm
If there's one habit I'd recommend adopting during your first Toronto winter, it's keeping an eye on the forecast before planning your grocery trips. You don't need to start stockpiling canned food every time a few snowflakes appear, but if a major winter storm is expected, shopping ahead can save you unnecessary hassle.
After heavy snowfall, sidewalks can be hard to navigate, roads can get congested, and grocery delivery services may be delayed. I'd suggest keeping a few extra pantry staples, frozen meals and basic household essentials on hand, particularly if you don't have a car.
It's also smart to have a flashlight, portable phone charger and a few other emergency supplies in case a storm causes a power outage. Basically, try not to be the person who realizes they're out of toilet paper halfway through a blizzard. You don't want that, trust me.
Learn to layer properly, it'll change your life
One thing that might surprise you about Toronto winters is how drastically temperatures can change throughout the day, especially when you move between the outdoors, public transit, and heated buildings. You could be freezing while waiting for the streetcar, only to sweat buckets five minutes after you get on. That's why you should invest in a few good layers instead of relying on one gigantic winter coat.
Thermal base layers, wool or fleece mid-layers, and a wind-resistant winter jacket can make getting around much more comfortable. A warm hat, scarf and insulated gloves are also essentials, especially when the wind picks up. If you're planning to walk a lot, dress so you're slightly cool when you first step outside. Otherwise, you'll overheat once you get moving.
If you have a car, parking becomes an absolute nightmare
Owning a car in Toronto is already an adventure, but winter introduces a whole new set of challenges. For starters, invest in a good snow brush and ice scraper, keep your windshield washer fluid topped up with a winter-rated formula, and get some good winter tires.
But something Toronto newcomers might not realize is that the city has designated snow routes where parking can be temporarily prohibited during major snowstorms. Even if you normally have permission to park on a particular street, you could still get ticketed or towed if the city declares a major snowstorm condition. Snowplows also tend to leave massive walls of snow along the sides of roads, which can make getting your car out of its parking spot a workout in itself.
So check the city's snow route map, watch for temporary parking restrictions, and, honestly, keep a small shovel handy if you're going to park outdoors this winter.
The day after a snowstorm can be worse than the storm itself
Just because the snow (or hail/sleet/snow nightmare combo) has stopped falling doesn't necessarily mean getting around Toronto will be easy. In fact, the aftermath of a big snowstorm can be even messier. As snowplows clear the roads, they tend to push snow toward the edges, creating giant piles that can block sidewalks, intersections, driveways and bus stops. Add fluctuating temperatures into the mix, and you'll often find yourself navigating a delightful mix of slush, puddles, and patches of ice (sometimes hidden under a fresh layer of snow).
The City of Toronto prioritizes major roads and transit routes before residential streets, so some neighbourhoods may take longer to clear. Don't assume your regular walking route will be accessible after a major snowfall. Give yourself extra time, stick to cleared pathways whenever possible, and be especially careful at intersections where snowbanks can reduce visibility. Check the city's PlowTO map during winter operations to see where crews have been working.
Toronto's winters are no joke, and it seems like we have another doozy ahead of us, so get ready!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.