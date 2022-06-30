This Drag Queen Reveals The Best Toronto Spots For Stepping Out Of Your Comfort Zone
Gather your squad and have a blast this summer!
One of the best things about living in a city like Toronto is that, at any given time, there are thousands of new activities to try, flavours to taste and views to take in.
While it can be easy to go through the motions of your usual daily routine, getting out of your comfort zone and exploring your options is an important part of living life to its fullest.
Destination Toronto is all about inspiring Torontonians to discover the 6ix in ways they have yet to experience.
So, they're challenging residents from Etobicoke to Scarborough to a huge game of Never Have I Ever, because — just admit it already — there are tons of fun things you haven’t done in the city yet, and this summer is the time to change that.
Plus, with Pass TO Savings, you can score exclusive deals and curated experiences that'll help you rediscover the place you call home.
Narcity caught up with Aurora Matrix, who has all kinds of ideas on how to get the heck out of your comfort zone and explore Toronto in exciting ways.
One thing you can do to get yourself out there is to bring some friends along with you. Matrix says, "For me, having a friend or friends with me when I try new things just adds a bit of reassurance that someone [...] is supporting me."
This is your sign to recruit a few pals and embark on a group adventure! Take in new sights on a city cruise, or dare to taste different flavours on a mouth-watering food tour. With your Pass TO Savings, you can even get up to 20% off admission tickets.
For an eventful night out, Aurora Matrix recommends hitting up Church and Wellesley for some lively bars: "Crews & Tangos, Woody’s & Sailor, and The Drink are the three drag bars that I often go to both perform and to see some shows myself!"
If you've already been to some of those iconic Toronto spots, there’s always an opportunity to revisit a place to experience it in a totally different way. That could mean hitting up a karaoke bar you've been to before, but actually getting on stage this time.
"Sometimes you try new things and they don’t work out how you expect the first time. Try again, make adjustments and find a new way to approach whatever task is at hand!"
Aurora Matrix has lived in Toronto for four years now and, despite being quite the pro at stepping out of her comfort zone, she admits that there are a few Toronto staples she's still not been to.
The drag queen gave us a couple “Never Have I Ever” confessions of her own: "Never have I ever gone to the CNE. Never have I ever done the CN Tower Edge Walk." There’s no shame in admitting where you haven’t been — it’s just more fuel for you to get out there.
If the CNE is uncharted territory for you, or you’ve yet to check out the inspiring exhibits at the Aga Khan Museum or Bata Shoe Museum, get moving and cross them off your list this summer. Don't forget to check out Destination Toronto for an extra dose of inspiration and discounts on these awesome activities.
