This Famous Post-To-Pay Market By MilkUP Is Back In Ontario This September
It's sure to be a legen-dairy time.
Whether it’s ice cream, ooey-gooey grilled cheese or a splash of milk in your morning coffee, there’s so much to love about dairy in all its forms. And this month, the Big Moo'd Market is back in Ontario, delivering all that creamy goodness once again.
Throughout September, MilkUP's super popular pop-up event will be touring three cities across the province: Kingston, London and Hamilton.
You’ll be able to enjoy locally made treats, jam out to DJ sets by @marquezthedj and snag some cool swag designed by graphic illustrator Rachel Joanis at the hub.
The best part? You can leave your wallet at home. Score all kinds of mouth-watering freebies just by posting about the market on social media.
To enter the market, all you need to do is follow @milkupontario on TikTok or Instagram, then you can chat up local vendors and sample their limited-edition dairy treats and goods.
Snap an aesthetic pic of your goodies and post to pay on Instagram or TikTok, tagging @milkupontario and hashtagging #BigMoodMarket. You’ll get all kinds of free stuff, plus with tons of great photo opps, your feed will be absolutely fire by the end of the day.
Courtesy of Aaron Lugassy
The market will be open from 12 to 5 p.m. for two days in each city — while quantities last, you’ll be able to satisfy all your cheese-pull cravings, and you can visit once per day.
The first stop is Kingston; Big Moo'd Market will be in town on September 10 and 11 before it leaves for London. Then, on September 17 and 18, the market will be smack dab in the centre of Dundas Place. The final stop is Hamilton, where you can catch local vendors on September 24 and 25 for some drool-worthy munchies.
Courtesy of Aaron Lugassy
Visitors will be happy to scoop familiar flavours from a few Toronto vendors seen at the first two markets back in June.
Good Behaviour will be serving up their famous Ontario sweet corn ice cream, Tito Parley’s is back with their Cereal Milk Silvanas and Milky’s is bringing their milk-based specialty coffee & tea drinks.
In the Kingston area? Brunch lovers should check out Toast & Jam and Golden Rooster Deli before popping by Doozy Deez for their famous donuts.
If you're in London, be sure to try the Mac ‘n cini's (hybrid between Macaroni and Cheese and Arancini) at Field to Truck. Afterwards, swing by Drizzle Cheesecakes and Shraim's Sweets for dessert.
Hamilton locals can get a truly epic experience with specialty Milky Shaved Ice at Phin Coffee and Momoco’s aesthetic milk-bun delicacies. For lunch, grab a drool-worthy local brie grilled cheese at The Burnt Tongue.
Mark your calendars for the Big Moo'd Market so you don’t miss all the deliciousness — or the chance to make all your followers #jealous.
Post-To-Pay For Your Treats At The Big Moo'd Market This September
Courtesy of Aaron Lugassy
When: September 10 and 11 in Kingston; September 17 and 18 in London; September 24 and 25 in Hamilton, 12 to 5 p.m. all days.
Address: 248 Ontario St., Kingston, ON; 190 Dundas St., London, ON; 32 James St. S, Hamilton, ON.
Why You Need To Go: Visit MilkUP's latest pop-up event to score free limited-edition treats from local makers just by posting on Instagram or TikTok. Don't forget to tag @milkupontario and use the hashtag #BigMoodMarket.
To learn more about The Big Moo'd Market, check out MilkUP's website or follow them on Instagram, TikTok or Facebook.