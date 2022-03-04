Editions

This Flower Market Near Toronto Lets You Eat Ferris Wheel Charcuterie In A Tropical Oasis

The new experience is the cutest thing around! 🎡

The Watering Can Flower Market in Vineland, Ontario.

Courtesy of The Watering Can Flower Market, @ashley_denbak | Instagram

Forget about charcuterie boards and say hello to charcuterie wheels. This dreamy flower market near Toronto is serving snacks in a totally unique way, and you can enjoy the feast surrounded by tropical plants.

The Watering Can Flower Market in Vineland has just launched "The Wheel"— a whimsical take on classic charcuterie. Instead of being presented on a board, the food comes served in a tiny Ferris wheel with a side selection of desserts.

Available year-round, the experience is offered from Monday to Saturday with three different seatings per day. You can enjoy a variety of food, including cheese skewers, pickled vegetables, meats, and fresh condiments.


"The Wheel" at the Watering Can Flower Market. Courtesy of The Watering Can Flower Market

For dessert, dig into house-made treats like pecan praline, berry compote, and fresh fruit. A specialty drink of your choice is also included.

The experience is set in the indoor greenhouse, and you'll feel as though you've taken a trip to the tropics. Leafy plants adorn the space, and unique display items add to the whimsical vibe. You can discover tons of unique flowers, cacti, and more at the European-inspired flower market, as well as snap some Insta-worthy photos at the cute installations.

If you're hungry for more, the venue offers Garden Tea, which is served on a tiered platter and will have you feeling like royalty. The Pastry Market also serves lunch, dessert, and drinks, so there's no shortage of treats.

The Wheel must be booked up to three weeks in advance, and it serves two guests. With tropical plants, dreamy decor, and whimsical presentations, this experience is a unique way to enjoy your food.

The Wheel

"The Wheel" at the Watering Can Flower Market.

Courtesy of The Watering Can Flower Market

Price: $25 per person

Address: 3711 King St., Vineland, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a twist on charcuterie at this flower market, which serves your food in a little Ferris wheel.

