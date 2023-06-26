This New Exhibition In Toronto Is Simply Enchanting
Step into another universe!
The Bata Shoe Museum is about to make your summer blossom with its vibrant and riveting new exhibition, "In Bloom: Flowers and Footwear." This immersive journey will let you saunter through fashion's eternal love affair with flora and its integral role in the creation and design of footwear.
Featuring dazzling footwear from the museum's vast collection of over 15,000 pairs, the exhibition has curated a melange of enchanting flower and natural material variations. Ever wondered about the symbolism behind the cherry blossoms on your favourite pair of pumps? Or why cork and grass became the footwear vogue during World War II? This exhibit promises intriguing insights and stories behind each motif, from joyous chrysanthemums to iconic tulips and everything in between.
In Bloom: Flowers and Footwear
Price: Varies
- Adult General Admission $14
- Free every Sunday
When: Until October 6, 2024
Address: 327 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Their exquisite selection of nine floral moccasins, selected by Indigenous guest curators: Linda Sioui, Paula Menarick, and Camina Weasel Moccasin, brings a compelling dimension to the exhibition. Not only will this exhibition up your shoe knowledge, but it might also spark ideas for your next statement pair!