This Ontario Corn Maze Is Open After Dark & You Only Have A Flashlight To Help You Escape
Make sure your batteries are full! 🔦
Are you afraid of the dark? If not, you can bring your flashlight and try to escape this corn maze in Ontario in the middle of the night.
Less than one hour away from Toronto, Cooper's CSA Farm's 10-acre labyrinth is the perfect evening adventure with your friends.
On October 8, 15, 22, and 29, the maze will be open from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and it promises to be extra challenging.
Instead of having the sunlight illuminate the way, all you'll have is your flashlight or glow sticks to try to navigate through the dark.
This year, there will be limited spaces available, and tickets are $20 per person.
Cooper's CSA Farm
Price: $20 per person
When: October 8, 15, 22, & 29
Address: 266 Ashworth Rd., Zephyr, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is a fantastic way to celebrate the spooky Halloween season. Your admission ticket also includes one pick-your-own pumpkin.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.