Toronto Is Having A Caribbean WineDown Party This Weekend With Chill Vibes & Live Music
There will also be performances from masquerade camps!
If you want to live out another Caribana-esque moment then there's a festival happening this weekend in Toronto that's just for you.
As part of the 2021 Reconnect Festivals Edition with the Project XIX initiative, the Mask-Off Caribbean WineDown Fest is kicking off its intimate party at the Stanley Barracks at Hotel X this Sunday, September 26.
"We have the top seven masquerade camps going to come on and showcase their teams," Kevin Yee, the founder of the Waterfront Night Market, event told Narcity over the phone. "We [also] got some of the top Caribbean DJs that will be there to entertain the crowds."
The Mas Bands showcase will take up the afternoon, featuring performances from the Toronto Revellers, Tribal Carnival, Epic Carnival, Team Saldenah, Fantazia Carnival, Carnival Nationz, and Venom Carnival.
"Combining live interactive activations and features with live and live-to-broadcast DJs/performances to provide a unique "last-lap" experience," the event's website read. There will also be a Project XIX Artisans showcase at the event's Artisans Alley.
The Reconnect Festivals Edition is also hosting a Full Moon Mid-Autumn festival the night before, which will feature traditional lion dance performances, Taiko drummers, fusion food and floating lanterns.
Mask-Off Caribbean Winedown Fest
Price: $25 for a single ticket, $40 for a Mask-Off pass for two as well as VIP Mask-Off Guest List
When: Sunday, September 26, 1:00 - 9:00 p.m.
Address: The Stanley Barracks at Hotel X, 115 Princes' Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The 19+ event will feature some of Toronto's top DJs that will be carrying on the daytime vibes all the way into the night. Plus, there will be a Mas Bands showcase to check out during the afternoon.
