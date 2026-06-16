Tangerine & Bike Share Toronto introduce the City Weekly Pass as TO welcomes the world of soccer
At just $40 per week, this limited-time pass offers a seamless, flexible way to explore more of Toronto this season.
With Toronto set to welcome visitors from around the world this summer, Tangerine and Bike Share Toronto launched a new City Weekly Pass to help you navigate the city with ease.
Available from June 1 to July 19, the pass offers seven days of unlimited 90-minute rides for just $40 — a total value of $105, or less than $6 per day — courtesy of Tangerine*. Whether commuting to work, heading to a soccer watch party, meeting friends or exploring a new neighbourhood, the pass provides a convenient and cost-effective way to get around and experience more of Toronto.
Riders can purchase the City Weekly Pass through the Bike Share Toronto app, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. After selecting the pass, riders can pick up a bike from a nearby Bike Share Toronto station and start exploring.
Unlock more of the city with the City Weekly Pass. Courtesy of Tangerine
To help riders discover Toronto's diverse neighbourhood hotspots, Tangerine has also introduced a curated Bike Share Toronto Discovery Guide, highlighting multicultural food destinations and soccer watch party spots located near Bike Share Toronto stations across the city.
Featured locations include Bar Raval, El Catrin, Fika Cafe, Nganda African Street Food and Seoul Shakers — making it easy to plan your next ride around your next stop.
Whether you're a local, a newcomer, or just here to watch a match, the pass offers an effortless way to take part in city-wide activities this summer — with more choice, ease, and speed.