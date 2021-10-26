Trending Tags

Toronto Eaton Centre Stores Are Hiring RN & You Don't Need A Lot Of Experience

You can make a little cash ahead of the shopping season.

Toronto Eaton Centre Stores Are Hiring RN & You Don't Need A Lot Of Experience
Typhoonski | Dreamstime, @levistraussco | Instagram

Several Eaton Centre stores are looking to fill starter positions this month, which could offer you some extra cash just in time for the holiday season.

The entry-level listings, some of which require little to no experience, include jobs at Hollister, Nike, Zara and more.

So, if you're looking for a new job, you might want to get your resume ready.

Cashier

Company: Nike

Who Should Apply: Anyone who thrives working in a customer-focused environment with a passion for sportswear. One year of customer service experience is preferred.

Apply Here

Sales Associate 

Company: UNIQLO

Who Should Apply: Anyone who is able to work full-time and looking to grow into further company roles.

View Here

Sales Associate 

Company: Zara

Who Should Apply: Anyone with good attention to detail, a flexible schedule and the ability to work well in a team.

Apply Here

Sales Associate 

Company: Gap

Who Should Apply: Anyone who loves engaging with customers and significant merchandise discounts.

Apply Here

Brand Representative 

Company: Hollister

Who Should Apply: Anyone with solid stress tolerance, the ability to multitask and a love for the brand.

Apply Here

Part-Time Stock Associate

Company: Levi's

Who Should Apply: Anyone looking to gain experience in this unique role that focuses on leading strategies.

Apply Here

