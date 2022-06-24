Toronto Is Getting A Boozy Dog Park & You Can Sip Sake Slushies While Hanging With Your Pup
It's the city's first licensed dog park. 🐶🍹
You no longer have to choose between happy hour and hanging with your pup, because you can do both at this boozy new dog park opening at Toronto's Stackt Market.
Bark Yard is the first licensed dog park in the city, and it's having its soft launch on June 29. The 4,800 square-foot off-leash dog area comes with a bar, so dog parents can sip away while the pups play. The Cocktail Box will offer rotating drinks, and for the month of July, you can enjoy boozy sake slushies.
Bark Yard in Toronto, Ontario.Courtesy of Stackt Market
On top of being a place to meet fellow dog friends, the space will host several events throughout the season. On June 29, you can head out to the soft launch party and enjoy live acoustic music, drink specials, and cookies.
Every other Wednesday, starting July 13, Brews + Chews will have a dog meetup with drinks and special activities for the pups. There will be community partners and brands popping up with different events and activations throughout the year, so there's alway something to look forward to.
Bark Yard is part of the market's Community Lane enhancement project, which is transforming an empty laneway into a giant 12,000 square-foot outdoor public space.
Community Lane features three separate areas; the Pocket Park, Play Zone, and Bark Yard. Pocket Park boasts a greens space with seating and a garden, as well as a collection of murals.
Play Zone will have tons of creative space including a basket ball court and radio station.
Get ready for furry friends, boozy drinks, and more at Stackt Market's new dog park.
Bark Yard
Price: Free
When: Opening June 29, 2022
Address: 28 Bathurst St. Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This boozy dog park lets you enjoy happy hour while hanging with your furry friend.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.