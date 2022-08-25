Dogs Can Swim For Free At Some Toronto Outdoor Pools & Here's Where They Can Doggy Paddle
Time for a dip for your dog, Skip!🐶
If trekking over to a dog-friendly beach near Toronto with your pup just isn't in the cards for you before summer ends, you might want to consider dipping your toes into an outdoor pool in the city.
The City of Toronto is hosting a few dog-only swimming sessions at some of their outdoor pools this season — and oh, your furry friend can swim for free.
While you can bring your pup to doggy paddle, the City says you won't be able to swim in the pool with them for health and safety reasons. However, if your dog needs some help, the City asks that you get them out of the pool A.S.A.P.
Adult dog owners can only bring a max of two dogs for these swims, and no reservations are required for your dog to dive right in.
All you have to do is "show up with your dog and sign in", and provide your pup's proof of vaccination for rabies.
The first outdoor swims will be happening throughout the 6ix on Labour Day weekend on Sunday, September 4, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the following spots:
- Blantyre Park, 180 Fallingbrook Rd.
- Greenwood Park, 150 Greenwood Ave.
- Halbert Park, 24 Rockwood Dr.
- High Park, 1873 Bloor St. W.
- Kiwanis Outdoor Pool, 375 Cedarvale Ave.
- Lambton — Kingsway Outdoor Pool, 37 Marquis Ave.
- Monarch Park, 115 Felstead Ave.
- Rotary Outdoor Pool, 25 Eleventh St.
- Stanley Park South, 700 Wellington St. W.
