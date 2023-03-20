A Toronto Vet Tech's Day-To-Day Is Everything You'd Expect It To Be & It'll Make Anyone Jealous
"I snuggle lots of pets, a lot."
Do you want to care for animals and be paid for it? Well, this Toronto job would've let you! If only your high school guidance counsellor had framed it so bluntly.
Narcity recently sat down with Frankie, a vet tech at the Liberty Village Animal Hospital, to discuss what an average workday looks like for her.
It's no walk in the park, pun intended, but its perks are the kind dog lovers can only dream about.
What does a regular day look like for a Toronto vet tech?
"I snuggle lots of pets, a lot," Frankie admitted almost guiltily, before opening up about what it really takes to be a vet tech.
"I do more hands-on stuff," she said before outlining her responsibilities which include, taking blood, inserting IVs, and ensuring animals are comfortable after surgeries.
As adorable as snuggling the animals at her work may sound, Frankie's work is certainly not for the faint of heart.
"I do a lot of x-rays and get urine samples," she said.
What's something pet owners get concerned about that's actually chill?
"A lot of pet owners don't realize how quickly their pets will be comfortable after surgery. Because they're so resilient and they heal really quickly," she said.
Frankie also revealed that most dogs know how to play the sympathy card to get their dreaded cone of shame removed that some pets wear after surgeries.
A tactic that involves a lot of mopping around and looking sad, basically anything that may tug on their owner's heartstrings.
"The pets know, they're like, 'oh, if I milk this long enough [maybe they'll budge],"she explained.
In fact, Frankie often gets to give the O.K. for the embarrassing accessory to be removed, which usually earns all sorts of love and gratitude from owners.
What's one of the best perks of being a vet tech?
"When I'm walking through Liberty Village, I'll see dogs that I know, and they're just like 'oh,' and they get all excited, and it's just really sweet," she smiled.
So, basically, Frankie has the best meet-cute stories you'll ever hear — and they happen all the time.
What steps do you need to take if you want to be a vet tech?
Well, in order to work as a Registered Veterinary Technician (RVT) in Ontario, you need to fulfill the requirements established by the Ontario Association of Veterinary Technicians and keep them up to date.
You'll also need to pass the Veterinary Technician National Examination.
It's a process that takes a lot of work! But if you're passionate about it, you can learn more about the qualifications and steps you'll need to take here.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.