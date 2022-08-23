Toronto Is Getting A Huge Off-Leash Dog Event For Singles To Mingle With Other Pup Parents
You can play a game of sexy bingo!
Dating in Toronto can be challenging, but now you can bring your furry BFF along to help you weed out your perfect match.
Ontario Doggos is hosting a singles social at Stackt Market's Bark Yark for singles looking for love next month, and as you mingle, your pup can run around off leash in a 4,800-square-foot dog park.
The event will take place on September 13 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m and will host up to 200 singles and their dogs.
If playing with all of the off-leash pups is not enough entertainment for you, you can also partake in a life-sized Connect 4, corn hole, basketball, or even a spicy game of bingo– that could win you a prize and a steamy connection.
But if you're feeling a more classic game, you could opt to grab another single and head over to a beer pong table for a friendly match.
Along with games and plenty of pups, the event will also have a bar so you can relax and grab a drink as you and your pooch hang out with new friends.
Although having a dog is not a prerequisite for attending.
Tickets for the event are $30 online and $35 at the door and come with a complimentary drink ticket, a pass for your dog, and access to all of the games and entertainment.
Men can also score a $5 discount on their ticket if they DM Ontario Doggos Instagram account before purchasing one.
Babes & Barks
Price: $30 online, $35 at the door
When: September 13, 7 p.m. to 11p.m.
Address: 28 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: To hang out with other single dog owners for a night of fun for you and your pup!