Toronto Is Getting A New Hey Noodles Location & They’re Offering $1 Noodles All Weekend
If you're looking for a cheap meal this weekend look no further!
Do you love affordable food, noodles, and have no weekend plans?
Hey Noodles is opening its newest location in Toronto, and you can get noodles for $1 all weekend long.
The restaurant will be opening its seventh location at 526 Bloor St. W. on November 5, and their noodle promotion will go on until November 7.
The newest location in Toronto's Annex will be celebrating its grand opening by offering their original dry noodles with sesame paste or peanut butter noodles for dine-in customers for only $1.*
Hey Noodles specializes in Chongqing street food style and Sichuanese cuisine with a variety of items on its menu (if, for some reason, you're not sold on super cheap noodles).
Price: 💸
Address: 526 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: To try out a new noodle spot for only $1!
*This article has been updated.
