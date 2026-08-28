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These vintage-inspired Guinness murals are turning Toronto into one big art walk

These iconic illustrations are stepping out of the archives.

A pint of Guinness sits on a toucan's beak overlooking the Toronto skyline and CN Tower with the text “Lovely Day for a Guinness” displayed across the sky.

The Guinness toucan rides the TTC.

Courtesy of Guinness Canada
Editor, Studio

Toronto in August is made for wandering. And this year, there's another reason to go for a leisurely summer stroll around the 6ix.

Inspired by illustrator John Gilroy's famous Guinness ads, Lovely Day Canada is turning Toronto into a free public art show with a vintage twist.

The result is part nostalgia-coded, part Toronto scavenger hunt and a reason to step out with your gang and have, well, a lovely day.

Here are three Toronto-inspired artworks to look out for:

A toucan takes the TTC

Courtesy of Grassroots

Gilroy's famous toucan lands on top of a TTC streetcar, balancing a pint on its beak as the CN Tower rises in the background. It's a playful meeting of a vintage Guinness character and two unmistakable parts of Toronto's cityscape.

A kinkajou hangs out at Nathan Phillips Square

Courtesy of Guinness Canada

Gilroy's grinning kinkajou dangles from the Freedom Arches at Nathan Phillips Square with a pint in hand. Behind it, the colourful Toronto Sign makes the downtown scene instantly recognizable.

Turtles wander past St. Lawrence Market

The St. Lawrence Market Mural featuring tortoises. The St. Lawrence Market Mural featuring turtles. Courtesy of Guinness Canada

A trio of pint-carrying turtles makes its way past the historic St. Lawrence Market. The whimsical scene pairs Gilroy's playful characters with one of the city's most beloved landmarks.

If you come across one of the artworks, capture the moment and share it with your crew or tag @Guinness. Afterwards, you can wind up the day with a good chat over a Guinness.

Between the public art, the neighbourhood wandering and the chance to rediscover the city, it sounds like a lovely way to spend a summer day in Toronto.

Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.

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