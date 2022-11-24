Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Toronto Maple Leafs' Börje Salming Passes Away At 71 & Is Remembered As A 'Pioneer'

Salming had been diagnosed with ALS.

Ontario Editor
Börje Salming being honored at a Toronto Maple Leafs game on November 11, 2022.

NHL | Twitter

Toronto Maple Leafs legend and long-time defenceman Börje Salming has passed away at the age of 71.

The team announced his passing in a statement Thursday afternoon.

"Börje was a pioneer of the game and an icon with an unbreakable spirit and unquestioned toughness," said Maple Leafs President and Alternate Governor Brendan Shanahan. "He helped open the door for Europeans in the NHL and defined himself through his play on the ice and through his contributions to the community. Börje joined the Maple Leafs 50 years ago and will forever be a part of our hockey family. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Pia, his children Theresa, Anders, Rasmus, Bianca, Lisa and Sara and brother Stieg."

Salming, born in Kiruna, Sweden, passed away after a battle with ALS. He announced his diagnosis through the team on August 10, 2022.

"The signs that indicated that something was wrong in my body turned out to be the disease ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. In an instant, everything changed," Salming said in a statement.

In later updates on his health via a Swedish newspaper, Salming confirmed he could no longer speak.

Reacting to Thursday's news of Salming's passing, fans immediately thought back to him being honored by the Maple Leafs at two separate games in November, where he stood on the ice alongside his former teammates and his family.

Salming was the first Swedish NHL player to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996.

He played 1,099 regular season games in 16 seasons with Toronto after signing with the team as a free agent before the 1973-74 campaign.

Salming holds the record for most assists, goals, points, and playoff points by a defenceman in Maple Leafs history. His #21 is one of 19 numbers to have been retired by the team.

