Toronto's Festival Of Beer Is Back & They Just Announced Their Full Lineup
Discover over 400 brews and jam to live music.
Come summertime, Toronto is jam-packed with plenty of exciting outdoor events to fill your weekend itinerary with. But, rather than scrambling for a last-minute outing, mark July 22-24 on your calendar for the annual return of Toronto's Festival of Beer.
Featuring hundreds of craft and international brews, live music and all the best vibes you can imagine, the three-day-long festival is the ultimate celebration for any lover of the golden beverage.
Courtesy of Toronto's Festival of Beer
Presented by The Beer Store, there’s a phenomenal selection of pints for you to sip on, with over 40 local craft brewers attending and over 40 international ones. Whether you're an IPA connoisseur or you prefer a laid-back pale lager, get ready to find your next best pint with the 400+ on tap and in cans.
Plus, you can fill your stomach with delicious eats from over 20 local food vendors in between brews.
Not only is this Toronto-staple event a beer fan's utopia, but it also hits the spot musically thanks to its impressive lineup of artists hitting the BET99 Bandshell Stage at Exhibition Place.
This year, festival-goers will see iconic Grammy-winning rap legend Nas on Friday, followed by Juno winner Sam Roberts Band and the Toronto-based rock collective The Strumbellas on Saturday.
Courtesy of Toronto's Festival of Beer
Get ready to rock on the final day of the festival with The Revivalists, and remember your cowboy boots for alt-country performer Matt Mays.
When it comes to value, you do get a great bang for your buck. There are three different ticket types, all starting at $65 per day, which get you access to the evening's concert and a number of beer sampling tokens.
If you’re looking to keep it lowkey at the festival, a general admission ticket includes your exclusive festival mug and 5 tokens to be redeemed for a few brews.
You can also choose the "hopimized" route, which gets you early entrance to the grounds, your festival mug and 10 sampling tokens for the day.
Courtesy of Toronto's Festival of Beer
For beer buffs who like to kick things up a notch, CLUB TFOB tickets are still available for Sunday, July 24. These tickets include a spot in the VIP lounge with cabana-style seating, a pool, private washrooms and an exclusive area to watch the shows at the front.
Courtesy of Toronto's Festival of Beer
No matter which ticketholder you decide to be at Toronto's Festival of Beer, you’ll definitely get a solid day of sampling and good tunes in. Just two tokens will get you a sample mug of any beer your heart desires, a promise the festival has proudly fulfilled since 1996.
If you’re looking to discover your next niche brew obsession, support local breweries and take part in a Toronto tradition, grab some fellow beer buffs and head out to Toronto’s Festival of Beer presented by The Beer Store, this July.To grab tickets to Toronto's Festival of Beer, click here. To learn more about the event, check out #TOBeerFest's website, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.