Toronto's Glory Hole Doughnuts Is Saying Goodbye To Its First Location & Here's When
Doughnut worry, it's not gone for good! 🍩
One of the most popular doughnuts shops in Toronto is about to move out of its first location soon.
Glory Hole Doughnuts will be packing up and heading out of its Parkdale location at the end of April after setting up shop a decade ago in 2012. The beloved bakery is well-known for its unique donut flavours, like London Fog and Toast & Butter.
"So, here it goes, the big huge announcement is that we are moving Parkdale! We're moving our baby, our first baby, our lease is up in April, and over the past couple of years I made the decision that I was going to move it," Ashley Jacot De Boinod, the owner of Glory Hole Doughnuts, explained in the TikTok clip.
@gloryholedoughnuts
🍩BIG ANNOUNCEMENT🍩This was very challenging not to get teary eyed while recordingWe Love you #Parkdale!
While De Boinod said it is an "exciting new chapter" for the donut shop, Glory Hole Doughnuts will still hold Parkdale near and dear to its heart.
"We are really, really sad to be leaving our beloved Parkdale. It's been an incredible ten-year ride," the owner said.
De Boinod then shared an anecdote about how the doughnut shop came to be.
"I was 26 when I started the business, a wee babe, no one wanted to rent to a young woman, especially someone who wanted to use a fryer pretty much exclusively. And, this was the spot that someone gave me a chance, and the neighbourhood was incredibly supporting, loving, and all together wonderful," DeBoinod said, and added that the Parkdale spirit will be carried with them wherever they go next.
Glory Hole Doughnuts will be moving to a different location, but, where it will move hasn't been announced — yet. They have another location at Gerrard street that donut lovers can still visit for their next batch of baked goods.