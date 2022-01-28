Toronto's Nutella-Stuffed Donut Bouquets Will Steal Your Hole Heart This Valentine's Day
No water needed!
Roses have some big competition this Valentine's Day. Toronto bakery Euro Desserts has mouth-watering donut bouquets, and one look will have you falling in love.
The bouquets are made up of twelve donuts and come in a variety of flavours.
The "I Heart You Bouquet" consists of assorted V-day themed donuts and two powder jelly donuts, while the "Assorted V-day Bouquet" has flavours like Ferrero Rocher and Aero.
If chocolate is the only way to your heart, then the Nutella Bombe Bouquet might just be your true love. It comes with a Nutella syringe as well as a bottle of this sweet spread.
All of the bakery's Valentine's Day goodies are only available for pickup or delivery on February 14, so whether you're shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, you'll have to wait until then to get your hands on these sweet bouquets.
Euro Desserts Donut Bouquets
Price: $55 +
Address: 90 Turbine Dr., Unit 16, North York, ON
Details: Nutella and donuts in bouquet form? That's something worth falling for!