road trips near toronto

8 Romantic Road Trips Near Toronto To Take Your Favourite Person On For Valentine's Day

Love is in the air!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
8 Romantic Road Trips Near Toronto To Take Your Favourite Person On For Valentine's Day
With Valentine's Day coming up, it's time to start planning some romantic adventures, and these date ideas around Toronto will warm your heart on even the coldest days.

You can take that special someone to an illuminated trail, boozy dessert tasting, and more for a memorable Valentine's Day celebration.

Stroll along an illuminated trail

Price: $5 per adult

When: Until April 30, 2022

Address: 100 Forbes Hill Dr., Huntsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can take a stroll down a glowing trail filled with interactive lights, illuminated buildings, and more at Eclipse Walk With Light, and it's sure to spark some romance.

Glide around a twinkly harbour

Hollinshead Media | Handout

Price: Free, $20 per rental

When: Until mid-March, 2022

Address: 3999 Friday Dr., Innisfil, ON

Why You Need To Go: Friday Harbour has opened a gorgeous skating rink by the water, and you can glide around beneath a canopy of lights. After, you can visit one of the chalets for sweet treats and boozy drinks. There will also be some special activities taking place on Valentine's weekend, with details to be released soon.

Feast in a cozy dome

Price: $99 per person

Address: 6080 Fallsview Blvd., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Old Stone Inn Boutique Hotel has a special Valentine's Day feast that can be enjoyed in one of their glowing domes or cozy winter cabins. With a Blood Orange Sorbet Sparkling Wine Float and Ganache Tartlette on the menu, this dinner will satisfy all your cravings.

Visit a new Nordic spa

Price: $89 + per person

Address: 3210 Line, 3 Line N., Oro-Medonte, ON

Why You Need To Go: Spend the day at Vettä, an authentic Finnish spa that just opened in Horseshoe Valley. From massages to saunas, this spot makes for a steamy Valentine's Day date.

Skate around a frozen cranberry marsh

Price: $16 + per adult for skating

Address: 1074 Cranberry Rd., Bala, ON

Why You Need To Go: Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery is the perfect place for a winter date. You can skate along a torchlit trail through a frozen cranberry marsh, cozy up by the winter fire, and enjoy cheese fondue on the patio.

Explore a romantic trail of lights

Price: Free

When: Until February 21, 2022

Address: Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: Niagara's Winter Festival of Lights has been extended this year, and it features a Date Night Route that will take you through illuminated gardens and heart-shaped installations.

Indulge in dessert and wine

Price: $60 per couple

Address: 1096 Lakeshore Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go:Cozy up in the Lakefront Lounge at Konzelmann Estate Winery and enjoy a Valentine's Wine & Dessert Pairing complete with White Chocolate Raspberry Mousse and Nutella Cheesecake.

Skate on a mountaintop trail

Price: $17 + per adult

When: Weather permitting

Address: 201 Scenic Caves Rd., Unit AW2, The Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go: Woodview Mountaintop Skating is nothing short of enchanting, and you can glide through a forest filled with lights and warm up at the Off-Piste Patio.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

