Toronto's New 311 App Makes It Way Easier To Complain When The City Is Doing A Sh*tty Job

Here's what you need to know!

Toronto Staff Writer
City of Toronto, Gary Blakeley | Dreamstime

The City of Toronto's 311 service has a brand new app for anyone looking to file a complaint or ask for help — which means you won't have to wait on the phone or worry about getting redirected when looking to speak with the proverbial manager.

In a news release posted on January 25, city officials revealed the launch of their new mobile app 311 Toronto, where they actually said it will make it "easier and more convenient for residents, businesses and visitors to connect with 311 Toronto - anywhere, anytime on any smart device."

While their words might eventually come back to haunt them, the 311 Toronto app does have a lot of interesting features for its users.

There's a GPS system that allows users to pinpoint the exact spot for their service request, and there's a camera function to quickly snap a pic and attach it to the request (so city officials have the actual receipts of what needs to be looked at).

The 311 Toronto app also has the option to creep other requests that have been made in any neighbourhood across the 6ix, so users can check-in to see if an issue has already been reported.

Mobile app users can also book appointments of select services, see what points of interest are nearby when out on a stroll, and they can personalize the app with store preferences and more.

"The mobile app is part of the integrated system offering the City improved analytics and reporting capabilities to inform ongoing 311 Toronto service updates and identify potential service improvements and needs across the city," the release reads.

The launch of 311 Toronto is actually an extension of its service expansions from last fall, where residents could put in self-service submissions for any request that 311 offers and track the progress of each request they put in, too.

