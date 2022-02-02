Toronto's Poutine Festival Is Back For 2 Weeks & Here Are Some Wild Dishes You Can Try
You can even get your meal delivered.
It's time to let your inner Canadian shine, because La Poutine Week is back, and you can enjoy all sorts of unique dishes.
The nation-wide event is celebrating its 10th edition and will run for an extra week from February 1 to 14. Toronto restaurants are serving up some over-the-top poutines, and DoorDash is offering $8 off eligible orders of $15 or more.
Here are some of the creations you can try in Toronto. Don't forget to vote for your favourite!
Pulled Pork Poutine from Unionville Arms Pub & Grill
Price: $16.99
Address: 189 Main St., Unionville, ON
About: You can dig into a mountain of poutine topped with pulled pork and BBQ sauce for some extra goodness.
The Queso-Rizo Poutine from Loaded Perogi
Price: $15.99
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Satisfy all your cravings with this unique poutine, which consists of seasoned fries, queso cheese sauce, chorizo sausage, caramelized onions, and jalapeños.
The Mac Daddy from Meltwich Food Co.
Price: $14.30
Address: Multiple locations
About: Carb lovers rejoice! This poutine is loaded with Kennebec potato fries, Quebec cheese curds, mac and cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, and sriracha ketchup drizzle.
Buffalo Chicken Poutine from 3 Brasseurs
Price: $16+
Address: Multiple locations
About: Indulge in a pile of fries topped with crispy chicken bites, spicy buffalo sauce, cheese curds, and guacamole sauce.
Dirty Poutine from The Dirty Bird Chicken & Waffles
Price: $18.50
Address: 79 Kensington Ave., Toronto, ON
About: This dish is the ultimate comfort food. It comes with hand-cut fries, French fried onions, aioli, and buffalo chicken bites.
Crunchy Chicken Sisig Fries from Casa Manila
Price: $15.95
Address: 879 York Mills Rd., North York, ON
About: This Filipino fusion dish is packed with fries, chicken sisig, garlic aioli, pickled papaya slaw, and fried garlic.
Colossal Chorizo Poutine from Big Smoke Burger
Price: $10.95
Address: Multiple locations
About: Topped with crumbly chorizo sausage, this gooey poutine dish is available at multiple locations around the province.
ULTIMATE Poutine from Fancy Franks
Price: $12.99
Address: 453 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
About: It's like a cheeseburger and poutine in one. This feast comes with chopped chuck burger, cheese, gravy, grilled onions, and Fancy Sauce.
