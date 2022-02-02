Sections

Toronto's Poutine Festival Is Back For 2 Weeks & Here Are Some Wild Dishes You Can Try

You can even get your meal delivered.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Toronto's Poutine Festival Is Back For 2 Weeks & Here Are Some Wild Dishes You Can Try
La Poutine Week

It's time to let your inner Canadian shine, because La Poutine Week is back, and you can enjoy all sorts of unique dishes.

The nation-wide event is celebrating its 10th edition and will run for an extra week from February 1 to 14. Toronto restaurants are serving up some over-the-top poutines, and DoorDash is offering $8 off eligible orders of $15 or more.

Here are some of the creations you can try in Toronto. Don't forget to vote for your favourite!

Pulled Pork Poutine from Unionville Arms Pub & Grill

La Poutine Week

Price: $16.99

Address: 189 Main St., Unionville, ON

About: You can dig into a mountain of poutine topped with pulled pork and BBQ sauce for some extra goodness.

Website

The Queso-Rizo Poutine from Loaded Perogi

La Poutine Week

Price: $15.99

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: Satisfy all your cravings with this unique poutine, which consists of seasoned fries, queso cheese sauce, chorizo sausage, caramelized onions, and jalapeños.

Website

The Mac Daddy from Meltwich Food Co.

La Poutine Week

Price: $14.30

Address: Multiple locations

About: Carb lovers rejoice! This poutine is loaded with Kennebec potato fries, Quebec cheese curds, mac and cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, and sriracha ketchup drizzle.

Website

Buffalo Chicken Poutine from 3 Brasseurs

La Poutine Week

Price: $16+

Address: Multiple locations

About: Indulge in a pile of fries topped with crispy chicken bites, spicy buffalo sauce, cheese curds, and guacamole sauce.

Website

Dirty Poutine from The Dirty Bird Chicken & Waffles

Price: $18.50

Address: 79 Kensington Ave., Toronto, ON

About: This dish is the ultimate comfort food. It comes with hand-cut fries, French fried onions, aioli, and buffalo chicken bites.

Website

Crunchy Chicken Sisig Fries from Casa Manila

La Poutine Week

Price: $15.95

Address: 879 York Mills Rd., North York, ON

About: This Filipino fusion dish is packed with fries, chicken sisig, garlic aioli, pickled papaya slaw, and fried garlic.

Website

Colossal Chorizo Poutine from Big Smoke Burger

La Poutine Week

Price: $10.95

Address: Multiple locations

About: Topped with crumbly chorizo sausage, this gooey poutine dish is available at multiple locations around the province.

Website

ULTIMATE Poutine from Fancy Franks

La Poutine Week

Price: $12.99

Address: 453 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

About: It's like a cheeseburger and poutine in one. This feast comes with chopped chuck burger, cheese, gravy, grilled onions, and Fancy Sauce.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

