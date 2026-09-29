Two charged in alleged 2025 murder of Toronto man, police search for more suspects
Two people have been charged with murder in connection to the 2025 killing of a Toronto man.
Police in York region say a 40-year-old and a 41-year-old both face first-degree murder charges in the death of Deuvane Donald Francis, and they continue to look for at least two more unidentified suspects.
Police say Francis was found dead on the afternoon of Aug. 27, 2025, by officers responding to reports of an injured person at a commercial premise in Vaughan.
Investigators say Francis was killed the previous day.
Police say after a lengthy investigation two suspects were arrested earlier this month.
They say the 40-year-old also faces a number of drug and gun charges after a search at a home in the Niagara region turned up nine guns and over one kilogram of drugs.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept 29, 2026.
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