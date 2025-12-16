Yonge Street's iconic holiday windows were finally revealed & there were clues all along
The sweet displays by Mars have brought the magic back to downtown Toronto.
Toronto was staring down its first holiday season in nearly a century without the iconic Yonge and Queen window displays — until Mars stepped in.
Keeping the legacy alive, the brand just unveiled a free seven-window takeover called Wonders of Mars, following the elves who deliver holiday cheer across Canada.
All the windows are connected by a festive pipe system that you can follow through the display. The sweet, colourful journey starts with Hubba Bubba bubbles delivering supplies for the candy factory window, where Mars Bars are being crafted.
After that, pipes lead you to Skittlesland, showing off the new Skittles Pop'd, coming to Canada in 2026, with a clock animation that freezes over before bursting back to life.
The cherished holiday attraction is back.Courtesy of Mars
Heading into the elves' afternoon, the Excel Winter Wonderland shows them blowing off some steam with sledding and gum snow forts under the northern lights. Finally, the elves end their day together sharing a warm meal around the dinner table, celebrating the season with their furry friends.
As the display was being set up, Torontonians were on the edge of their seats, wondering what was happening behind the teaser vinyl wraps that had popped up in the windows. Only the eagle-eyed locals who spotted the Mars "M" in the design and cracked the mystery early.
If you want to see the holiday windows for yourself, make sure to get down to 176 Yonge Street before January 2, 2026. You can also share the experience online with #WondersOfMars. Plus, for every wishlist you submit on wondersofmars.ca, Mars will donate $1 to Food Banks Canada to help spread holiday cheer to families and pets in need.