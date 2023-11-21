You Can Step Into Wonka's Candy Store At Yorkdale Mall & There's A Chocolate Bar Bigger Than You
Here's a first look 🍫👇.
Warner Bros. Canada's newest film, Wonka, will be out in theatres on December 15, but you can step into the candymaker's world right now by visiting a newly unveiled immersive experience at Yorkdale Mall in Toronto.
Wonka stars Timothée Chalamet as a young Willy Wonka in a prequel to Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, and the new experience offers to transport you to the candy-coloured world inspired by Roald Dahl's classic hit.
The new experience, called Wonka's Sweet Escape, just opened at Yorkdale and offers visitors a chance to walk around inside Wonka's candy store, which is at the heart of the new movie.
@miranabulsi
Wonka’s Sweet Escape at @Yorkdale Mall is open to the public till January 2 and you can get all these really cool pictures at the pop-up @Yorkdalestyle @Warner Bros Pictures #warnerbrosca #warnerbros #wonka #willywonka #yorkdalemall #yorkdaletoronto #wonkamovie
The immersive activation runs from November 21 till January 2, and it's "inspired by colourful joy and magical escapism," a spokesperson told Narcity in a press release.
Wonka's Sweet Escape in Yorkdale Mall.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Once you enter Wonka's candy store at Yorkdale Mall, where the old Nordstrom used to be, you will be wowed by all the photo-ops in every corner. Right in the middle of the space is a 30-foot chocolate-candy cherry blossom tree that "brings to life the sugar-coated imaginings from the film."
You'll also spot a ginormous chocolate Wonka bar that is seriously larger than you and I put together.
The storefront has a prop replica of Wonka's famous walking cane straight from the production, which is really cool to admire too.
Wonka's Sweet Escape in Yorkdale Mall.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
But one the best parts of the activation is a photo opportunity where you can take home a picture of yourself magically floating with balloons in your hand.
Additionally, if you share a picture of the immersive experience on your social media and use the hashtags #WonkaMovie and #Contest, as well as tag @WarnerBrosCA, and @YorkdaleStyle, you'll be entered in a weekly draw to win a $500 Yorkdale gift card, which is perfect for the holiday season.
Also, speaking of chocolate, what's a visit to a candy store without leaving with some goodies? Well, in collaboration with the film, Kinder Surprise is offering Wonka-themed eggs on-site with an exclusive toy to be found inside.
So, don't walk, run and check out this magical place. Don't forget to bring your imagination with you.
Wonka's Sweet Escape at Yorkdale Mall
Wonka's walking cane in Toronto's Yorkdale Mall immersive activation.
Price: Free
Where: 3401 Dufferin St., Toronto in Yorkdale Mall.
When: November 21, 2023 to January 2, 2024
Why You Need To Go: This family-friendly event is the perfect place to spend some time taking incredible photos while holiday shopping at Yorkdale Mall, especially if you're excited for Timothée Chalamet's new film Wonka.