Toronto's New Horror-Themed Bar Lets You Sip Drinks In A Graveyard Of The Living Dead

This cocktail experience is not for the faint of heart.

Toronto's New Horror-Themed Bar Lets You Sip Drinks In A Graveyard Of The Living Dead
Black Lagoon | Handout, Black Lagoon | Handout

Your next cocktail date just got a lot spookier at this new horror-themed bar in Toronto.

Black Lagoon is a Halloween pop-up bar serving a variety of sinister drinks in a dark and creepy setting. Opening on October 14 at the Station Social House Bar, the venue will completely immerse you in the world of horror.

Black Lagoon | Handout

Brought to life by industry icons Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage (of Supernova Ballroom), the pop-up isn't your typical, pumpkin-filled fall attraction. Instead, you'll find terrifying sets and decor inspired by cults of horror, goth, metal, and more.

Black Lagoon | Handout

You'll walk in through undersea vines and a creepy witch's lair. The main room is lit with flickering candles and adorned with skulls and coffins.

Black Lagoon | Handout

You can sip cocktails at the graveyard patio, and there are lots of creepy flavours to choose from, such as the Hexes for your Exes and Descent to Darkness. The drinks are served in custom glassware, which you can buy online or on-site at the "Little Shop of Horrors."

Black Lagoon | Handout

"For two years now, Erin and I have been working behind the scenes on this experience," Ramage said in a press release. "We're excited to give people a real reason to get decked out and come have fun this Halloween season."

Black Lagoon | Handout

After debuting in Toronto, Black Lagoon plans to run at six cities across North America in 2022. Admission is free for anyone in a costume, so start planning that spooky outfit.

Black Lagoon

Black Lagoon | Handout

Price: $20 admission, free for those in costume

When: October 14-31, 2021

Address: 866 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Step into a nightmare at this horrifying new pop-up bar.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

