Toronto's New Horror-Themed Bar Lets You Sip Drinks In A Graveyard Of The Living Dead

Your next cocktail date just got a lot spookier at this new horror-themed bar in Toronto.
Black Lagoon is a Halloween pop-up bar serving a variety of sinister drinks in a dark and creepy setting. Opening on October 14 at the Station Social House Bar, the venue will completely immerse you in the world of horror.
Brought to life by industry icons Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage (of Supernova Ballroom), the pop-up isn't your typical, pumpkin-filled fall attraction. Instead, you'll find terrifying sets and decor inspired by cults of horror, goth, metal, and more.
You can sip cocktails at the graveyard patio, and there are lots of creepy flavours to choose from, such as the Hexes for your Exes and Descent to Darkness. The drinks are served in custom glassware, which you can buy online or on-site at the "Little Shop of Horrors."
"For two years now, Erin and I have been working behind the scenes on this experience," Ramage said in a press release. "We're excited to give people a real reason to get decked out and come have fun this Halloween season."
This past week I went to three haunted attractions, including Horror Hallways in Richmond Hill, Legends of Horror at Casa Loma in midtown Toronto and Martino Manor in Etobicoke.
While walking through each attraction, I focused on fear factor and value for money. I pride myself on being pretty tough to scare, and I have to say this year's attractions did not come to play around.
I may not have gotten to the pee my pants level of sacred, but I for sure let loose quite a few screams.
After visiting several attractions across the GTA, here's my honest opinion on which haunted spot is the best.
I visited Horror Hallways on September 29, and the blackout maze delivered.
In the darkness, you can't even see your own hands and your only guide through the maze is the voice of demon scare actors calling out to you from around the corner.
Unfortunately, when you hear them, you can also anticipate a pop-up scare is coming, so the brief directional relief is quickly replaced with swelling anxiety and anticipation.
The scare actors provided some great jump scares, but I have to say the feeling of panic from losing my sense of sight and the actual difficulty of getting out is what scared me the most.
Value for money: 3/5
The maze itself took me about 15 minutes to walk through (and I doubled back a few times), so it was one of the shorter attractions I visited. While the maze itself was really well done and confusing, there isn't much production value visually to look at. What you're paying for is the live actors and the experience of trying to escape the dark.
However, compared to the other attractions filled with animatronics, decorations and interactive props, the blackout value fell short.
Overall: 7/10
This haunt is definitely terrifying and a great option if you're someone who's afraid of the dark or looking for a quick and dirty scare that will leave you feeling disorientated.
Legends of Horror is a journey, and while getting scared may have been my desired destination, I enjoyed the ride much more.
I visited the haunt on September 30, and the 2-kilometre trail was jam-packed with content. It took me about 45 minutes to walk through the trail, and there wasn't a dull moment.
I started in the lower gardens of Casa Loma and got to walk through two haunted houses and the castle's underground tunnels and visited the glass pavilion bar.
The live actors were costumed to perfection and wandered throughout the attraction, ready to pop out and interact with guests.
Although I didn't find myself getting sacred at this haunt (except for a few jump scares in the first haunted house and tunnels), I was incredibly entertained the entire time.
Value for money: 4.5/5
These tickets can get expensive depending on the day and time you visit. But unlike other attractions, Legends of Horror is more of an event rather than a quick walkthrough.
You can easily take 45 minutes or more walking through the trail and another hour at the bar grabbing drinks and snacks.
The production value of the haunt was ridiculously impressive, and it honestly felt like I was walking through a live on-stage performance. For that reason, I would say the money is worth it given the quality and the amount of time you spend there.
Overall: 7.5/10
If you're a fan of horror with a bigger budget, I would absolutely recommend Legends of Horror for a night out with friends.
Martino Manor surprised me. I visited on October 3, and I can usually guess when or where something is going to jump out and scare me in a haunted house, but I was routinely caught off guard.
The maze starts you off with a bang with plenty of live actors cleverly hidden throughout, and although they didn't touch my group, they had no problem chasing us through the maze.
The haunted house, which is actually a real restored house, feels eerily authentic. The manor is filled with animatronics and live actors that seem to move through the walls and shadows to sneak up on you when your least expect it.
Value For Money: 4.5/5
For $19.99, I got to walk through two attractions which took me about 15 minutes in total. The actors were great at blending in and delivering some convincing performances, and the actual house itself was impressively decorated. The quality of the attraction and the amount you got to do was definitely worth $19.99
Overall: 8.5/10
Overall, Martino Manor was my favourite attraction based on fear and value for money.
I got to go through two attractions for the same price as Horror Hallways, which, while also scary, didn't provide the same visual stimulation as the manor.
Legends of Horror had the best production value. However, Martino Manor beat them on the fear factor with a lower price point.
All in all, you can't go wrong with any of these attractions, but Martino Martino would be my top pick.
