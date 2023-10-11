Toys ''R'' Us Is Celebrating 10 New Store Openings & It's A Grand Party
Giveaways, family fun and a chance to win a $500 shopping spree!
Right on cue for the holiday frenzy, Toys ''R'' Us Canada is injecting extra fun across Canada with the grand opening of 10 brand-new stores. Among these, you'll discover two distinctive stand-alone Babies ''R'' Us locations. What's more, Toys ''R'' Us will take center stage in all the fresh rooms + spaces stores, stretching the total retail space to an impressive 300,000 square feet. With a grand total of 105 locations sprinkled across the country, Canadian shoppers can revel in enhanced convenience this holiday season.
To kick off the festivities, grand opening celebrations are scheduled from October 13 to 15. These events are jam-packed with thrilling activities, including face-painting, balloon artists, interactive toy demonstrations, and special appearances by cherished characters like Bluey, Cocomelon, Peppa Pig, Elmo, and the Care Bears. And as if that weren't enough, get ready for some fantastic deals and exciting giveaways!
10 New Store Openings
When: From October 13 to 15
Addresses: Across Canada
- British Columbia
- Station Square, 6200 McKay Ave, Burnaby, BC
- 500 Notre Dame Dr, Kamloops, BC
- Alberta
- 2017 98 St NW, Edmonton, AB - Baby ''R'' Us
- West Edmonton Mall, 8882 170 St NW, Edmonton, AB - Baby ''R'' Us
- 3630 Brentwood Rd NW, Calgary, AB
- 80 Longview Common SE Calgary AB
- Ontario
- 3777 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON
- 700 Lawrence Ave W Unit 122, North York, ON
- Quebec
- 790 Mnt des Pionniers, Terrebonne, QC
- Nova Scotia
- Power Centre, 208 Chain Lake Dr, Halifax, NS
Why You Need To Go: Toys ''R'' Us is dedicated to crafting a fantastic experience for the entire family. With an extensive selection of national brands, exclusive products, and innovative programs, they ensure that shopping isn't just a task but an adventure. So, brace yourself to transform this holiday season into an unforgettable adventure with the magic of these 10 new store openings!