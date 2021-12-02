Trending Tags

Toys 'R' Us Is Opening A US Mega Store Where You Can Eat Ice Cream & Ride A Giant Slide

It's going to be even more fun than when you were a kid!

WHP Global, toysrus | TikTok

Toys "R" Us is coming back to the United States — and it's going to be even better than you remember.

The new owners of Toys "R" Us are preparing to open a global flagship store in New Jersey's American Dream mall, and it's so big that it'll make you feel like you're 10 years old again.

The new location will include 20,000 square feet of space spread over two floors, and it's going to be packed with toys, "interactive experiences" and demonstrations, according to a news release from WHP Global.

WHP Global

The store will include a Geoffrey the Giraffe-themed cafe, an ice cream parlour and a two-story slide so visitors can "rediscover their love of play," according to the news release.

The new location will open sometime in mid-December at the American Dream mall in Bergen County, New Jersey.

Toys "R" Us all but disappeared from the U.S. in 2018, leaving grown-up kids with no way to indulge their nostalgia except to head north to Canada. There were only two U.S. locations left at the beginning of this year and they both closed in January, CNBC reports.

The company still has hundreds of locations in 25 countries outside of the U.S., including Canada, and it recently relaunched its U.S. website through a partnership with Macy's.

But shopping online is nothing like shopping at a giant toy store, and Toys "R" Us expects to see plenty of excited adults come through American Dream this holiday season.

"Debuting our first Toys 'R' Us flagship here is a no-brainer," said Yehuda Shmidman, the chairman and CEO of WHP Global and Toys "R" Us. "The Toys 'R' Us brand is big and growing fast."

He added that the company's U.S. expansion plans are going into "high gear," although he didn't say exactly when we might see more stores popping up across the country.

We just want to go for a ride on that slide!

