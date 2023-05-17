Toys 'R' Us Is Moving Into Bed Bath & Beyond Stores In Canada & So Many Jobs Are Available
Some positions even have benefits!
If you've long been a fan of Toys "R" Us here's your chance to actually work in the store.
The retailer recently announced that it's going to be opening 11 new locations across Canada — and it's also going on something of a hiring spree for them.
These stores will be taking up some of the empty locations left by Bed Bath & Beyond, a company that closed operations in Canada earlier this year.
Among these eleven new locations, there will also be the first two dedicated Babies "R" Us stores.
The locations of the new toy stores will be in:
- Burnaby, BC (opening this summer)
- Kamloops, BC (opening this summer)
- Victoria, BC (opening in October)
- Two Babies R' Us locations in Edmonton, AB (opening this summer)
- Two locations in Calgary (opening this summer)
- Nepean, ON (opening this summer)
- Toronto, ON (opening in October)
- Lanaudière, QC (opening in October)
- Halifax, NS (opening this summer)
So, while the end of Bed Bath & Beyond might have been a bit sad for some, it's nice to see that the locations will be put to some good use.
Toys "R" Us isn't the only store using old Bed Bath & Beyond locations either. Canadian Tire is opening up some of its subsidiary stores, mainly Mark's, in a bunch of their old locations across Canada.
