Toys 'R' Us Is Moving Into Bed Bath & Beyond Stores In Canada & So Many Jobs Are Available

Some positions even have benefits!

Trending Staff Writer
A Toys "R" Us store.

A Toys "R" Us store.

Grandmaisonc | Dreamstime

If you've long been a fan of Toys "R" Us here's your chance to actually work in the store.

The retailer recently announced that it's going to be opening 11 new locations across Canada — and it's also going on something of a hiring spree for them.

These stores will be taking up some of the empty locations left by Bed Bath & Beyond, a company that closed operations in Canada earlier this year.

Among these eleven new locations, there will also be the first two dedicated Babies "R" Us stores.

The locations of the new toy stores will be in:

  • Burnaby, BC (opening this summer)
  • Kamloops, BC (opening this summer)
  • Victoria, BC (opening in October)
  • Two Babies R' Us locations in Edmonton, AB (opening this summer)
  • Two locations in Calgary (opening this summer)
  • Nepean, ON (opening this summer)
  • Toronto, ON (opening in October)
  • Lanaudière, QC (opening in October)
  • Halifax, NS (opening this summer)
With so many locations coming in soon, the brand has announced that it will be hiring 30 to 40 associates at each store, with more positions added leading up to the end-of-year holiday season.
And there seem to be a lot of options available if working in a toy shop sounds like a dream job to you. This includes positions like supervisor, sales associate, cashier and more.
At the moment there are roughly 43 full-time and part-time job openings available on the Toys "R" Us Indeed page. Meanwhile, many of the positions come with benefits such as dental care, extended healthcare, flexible schedules and a store discount.

So, while the end of Bed Bath & Beyond might have been a bit sad for some, it's nice to see that the locations will be put to some good use.

Toys "R" Us isn't the only store using old Bed Bath & Beyond locations either. Canadian Tire is opening up some of its subsidiary stores, mainly Mark's, in a bunch of their old locations across Canada.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Tristan Wheeler
Trending Staff Writer
Tristan Wheeler is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Trending Desk focused on money and budgets and is based in Toronto, Ontario.

