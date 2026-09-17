International trade minister heading to India, Philippines for talks

Trade minister visiting India, Philippines
Trade minister visiting India, Philippines
Canada's Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu speaks at a press conference in Toronto, on Friday, July 24, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan
Writer

International Trade Maninder Sidhu is heading to India and the Philippines to advance negotiations on trade agreements.

Sidhu says he will be leading trade talks in India this week in hopes of creating opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses in aerospace, artificial intelligence, clean energy and critical minerals.

He says that, while there, he will also meet with Indian business leaders and investors to make the case for Canada as the place to invest.

Sidhu says he also intends to advance negotiations on a free-trade agreement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Philippines.

The minister says Canada's non-U.S. exports have grown 17 per cent, or $33 billion, in the past year.

Canada has also signed more than 20 trade and security deals across five continents in the past year, Sidhu says, adding he is also working to push forward trade negotiations with Thailand, Qatar, the Mercosur trading bloc and Turkey.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2026.

By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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