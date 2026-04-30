Universities launch commission on Canada-U.S. ties

Universities launching commission on Canada-U.S. relations
Universities launch commission on Canada-U.S. ties
The flags of Canada and the United States fly outside a hotel in downtown Ottawa, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

A new binational commission led by McGill University and Johns Hopkins University is launching this week to explore the future of Canada-U.S. relations.

A news release says the commission will be co-chaired by former Conservative cabinet minister Lisa Raitt and former U.S. congresswoman Jane Harman.

It says the commission, which is also being led by the Centre for International Governance Innovation, will bring together senior leaders and policy experts from both countries to examine options for long-term, bilateral co-operation.

It will look into how the countries can strengthen co-operation in areas such as trade, energy, critical minerals, defence and technology. 

The commission is set to meet in Ottawa, Baltimore, Montreal and Washington over the next year and a half, with a final report to be released by late 2027.

The release says the commission will launch on May 1 in Washington, D.C., and on May 27 in Ottawa, with a group of commissioners to be announced soon. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2026. 

By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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