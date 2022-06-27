Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

subway

Two US Subway Employees Were Shot & One Died Over 'Too Much Mayo' On A Sandwich

"There was something wrong with the sandwich," police said.

Senior Global Editor
A sandwich with mayonnaise on it. Right: An Atlanta PD officer outside a Subway.

A sandwich with mayonnaise on it. Right: An Atlanta PD officer outside a Subway.

Sławomir Fajer | Dreamstime, City of Atlanta Police Department | Facebook

One Subway worker has died, and another is in critical condition after a shooting at a store in Atlanta, where police say an angry customer opened fire over his sandwich toppings.

More specifically, he thought they put too much mayonnaise on it.

The bizarre and fatal shooting happened Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m., according to police.

They say the suspect had a handgun on him, and he didn't know how to resolve a dispute over his toppings, so he pulled the weapon out and started shooting.

“There was something wrong with the sandwich that made him so upset that he decided to take out his anger on two of the employees here,” Atlanta Police department Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said in a media update on Monday.

Police say a 26-year-old woman was shot and killed in the dispute. Another woman, 24, was critically injured and later taken to hospital where she was still recovering on Monday.

Both were working shifts at the store, and the 24-year-old had her young child, 5, in the restaurant at the time.

"It just breaks my heart to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich," Willie Glenn, co-owner of the Subway store, told WSB-TV.

Darin Schierbaum, Atlanta's interim chief of police, said arguments have led to most of the homicides in the city this year, and this is just another case of it.

"An argument leads to someone picking up a weapon and firing that gun, leaving someone dead or someone critically injured," he said, per WSB-TV.

"We need individuals to talk out their disputes, walk away and do not pick up guns."

He added that police can step up their efforts to stop certain types of crime, such as robbery, but "we cannot stop someone who is mad because there is too much mayonnaise on their sandwich."

Authorities arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the case on Sunday, said Hampton.

His identity was not immediately released.

This article’s left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...