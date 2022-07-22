8 Super Chill Activities To Do In Vancouver For A Low-Key But Memorable Summer
Grab your pals and some brews and let the good times begin.
There's something special about summers in BC. With July being the Lower Mainland's sunniest month, you'll probably want to stretch those lazy, hazy days and evenings out as long as they can go.
Vancouverites just want to make the most of this weather while it lasts, and the city’s full of events that’ll help you make memories that’ll last a lifetime. The only downside: it can be hard to choose what to do.
Sure, there are so many amazing "official" summer events, but the best spots are often the "unofficial" ones — you know, those hidden gems and underrated local hangs that your crew can’t get enough of.As the official beer of everything unofficial, Coors Light is here for all your summer hangs. And, in the spirit of chill, deciding what to do this season shouldn’t be a hassle.
Here are the best “official” and “unofficial” Vancouver spots where you can take in those easy-breezy moments you’ve been waiting for.
Strut Your Stuff On The Range
Address: 7800 Vivian Dr., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The driving range is one of the most classic locales where locals can soak up the summer rays. If you’re not quite ready to go pro, the PGA of Canada staff instructors are there to help you out.
Fraserview features a two-tier driving range with partial coverage to shield you in case “Raincouver” decides to surprise you with some wet weather.
Or Mini-Putt With A Brewski In Hand
Address: 135 Keefer St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If your swing needs a little help, or your local golf club feels a little too serious for your tastes, try the Keefer Yard's covered open-air patio for some laid-back mini-putt action.
At this Vancouver gem, you can chill, grab drinks, put some balls with your pals and enjoy the summertime vibes all night long.
Have A Picnic On The Beach
Address: Kitsilano Beach Park, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: There's something to be said for Vancouver's quintessential summer destinations, and Kits Beach is definitely one of them.
With some of the city’s best views, tennis and basketball courts, a playground and an expansive sandy beach, this spot’s pretty much the official place for a delicious picnic. Bring your pals, some snacks and a few beers (this park is part of the Alcohol In Parks Pilot Program).
Or Join Your Neighbours For Some Trivia
Address: Three locations at 2904 Main St., 965 Granville St., and 3255 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: In Vancouver, it can feel a little hard to make friends. Instead of staying close to your group, take advantage of Good Co. Bars’ open, social spaces and sweet, chill vibes that are perfect for meeting new peeps.
Pop a squat on a bench by a community table at one of Good Co. Bars' locations for trivia night, some tasty bites, and a pint or two. If you’ve got a wealth of somewhat useless (but very fun) information, you may as well get bragging rights for it.
Catch A Free Show At An Urban Lake
Address: 3360 Victoria Dr., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If your average Wednesday summer night means dinner and a TV binge, you should seriously consider spicing things up at the much-beloved Trout Lake Park.
Throughout July and August, you can check out free live music here. Kick back on some lounge chairs with pals and enjoy the warm evening and local tunes. Keep your eye out for surprise food trucks. Afterwards, why not invite the gang over for a beer?
Or Get Lost In Live Music All Night Long
Address: 1601 Main St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The nights are a lot longer this season, and you can milk every second by catching up with your people over a pint and some live music at a cozy little gem like Johnnie Foxes.
From Thursday through Sunday you'll find great local bands, good eats and Coors Light for sippin’.
Try Your Luck At Parq Casino
Address: 39 Smithe St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you're into sports and games, you're probably familiar with Parq Casino. Hit up the slot machines, challenge your friends to a round of poker and sip on a few beers at Centre Bar, right in the middle of the action.
A night spent here is guaranteed to be exciting. Plus, the bar's got screens to watch the latest game on.
Or Sit Back, Relax & Take In A Match
Address: 1082 Granville St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: For a more laid-back viewing experience, why not take in a match at Donnellan’s Irish Pub with your friends — and a few strangers, too?Book a table or sit at the bar and take in the game on their big screens over a pint and some delicious Irish grub.
Summer’s full of official events and activities — you know the ones that you’ve got locked in your calendar from the start — but sometimes, it’s the low-key moments that let you appreciate how awesome the season is.
Coors Light's all about those moments. So, whether you're at the park or the pub, watching a show or swinging the sticks, why not refresh with the one beer that’s literally made to chill?
For more inspiration on how to have a chill summer in Vancouver, head to the Coors Light website or check them out on YouTube.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.