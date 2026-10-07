Author Galloway 'floored' by accuser's emails disclosed in his defamation lawsuit

Galloway 'floored' by accuser's complaint email
Galloway 'floored' by accuser's complaint email
Author and former University of British Columbia professor Steven Galloway, back centre, is seen through a window as he leaves B.C. Supreme Court during a lunch break at his defamation lawsuit, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

Former University of B.C. professor and author Steven Galloway says he was shocked and "floored" by the contents of emails disclosed in his defamation lawsuit over unproven sexual assault allegations that ended his career. 

Galloway's testimony in his defamation lawsuit against a former student and other defendants continues in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. 

He says he was shocked to learn that an email to the president of UBC from the defendant A.B., who alleged Galloway sexually assaulted her, had been copied to a journalist from the CBC's Fifth Estate.

Galloway says correspondence between A.B. and others in the university's creative writing department had been disclosed in an earlier arbitration, and later in relation to the lawsuit he originally filed in 2018. 

He says he was "horrified" at emails depicting him as a violent sexual predator, and he never understood why the university publicly announced his suspension in 2015 over what it called "serious allegations."

Galloway says the public announcement wasn't standard practice, calling it "verdict first, trial second," but it made sense in the context of emails from A.B. in which he says she had been "threatening them with a big public thing, at a time when they were extremely concerned with their image." 

Multiple defendants originally named in the lawsuit have settled with Galloway and published apologies to him over the allegations that he denies but which spread widely on social media. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2026

By Darryl Greer | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

VancouverCanadaNewsNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 6 are out and there's a $75 million jackpot

Maxmillions and MaxPlus prizes have been won across the country!

U.S. suspect conspired with Tumbler Ridge killer before and during attack: FBI

U.S. resident helped Tumbler Ridge shooter: FBI

Air Canada is hiring flight attendants and you get travel perks even though you travel for work

No degree or experience is required.

Canada's grocery benefit went out this week and here's why you might not have received money

Your benefit amount could be too low for quarterly payments.

7 things about Ottawa life that I didn't know were weird until I moved away

Ottawa, you have some explaining to do 😅

7 culture shocks I wasn't prepared for as an Ontarian who moved to the USA

Toronto might be called "the NYC of Canada" but the reality is way different...

Michigan Republican candidate breaks with Trump over tariffs on Canada

Republican breaks with Trump over Canada tariffs

I'm a lifelong Toronto local and I have beef with these 6 things everyone seems to love

Why are we going to the Distillery District before November?

Up to $8.7 trillion at stake as Six Nations land claim finally goes to trial

The Six Nations land claim could last more than a decade, including appeals and damages hearings.