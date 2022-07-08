'The Real Housewives Of Vancouver' Star Is 'Decimated' After Losing Her 27-Year-Old Son
She posted a heartbreaking tribute online.
The Real Housewives of Vancouver star, Ronnie Stevenson, shared a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram, grieving her son.
Stevenson posted a photo of her son, Houston Stevenson, and said in the caption that "the world lost the most beautiful human."
Other celebrities, such as Kenny Ortega, have also shared tributes for Houston. According to IMDb, Houston was an actor who was in multiple films and tv shows.
At the beginning of the post, she wrote "February 25 1995 - July 5 2022."
"There are no words. I am decimated," Stevenson said.
"I cannot walk. I cannot eat. I cannot think," she added.
Stevenson ended the post by writing: "Momma Loves you. God help me."
Stevenson starred in the Canadian reality TV series, RHOV from 2012 to 2013, for two seasons. She appeared on the show alongside cast members like Jody Claman and Mary Zilba.
Stevenson's son started his career in front of the camera at the young age of five, while growing up in Vancouver, according to IMDb.
It added that he attended Shawnigan Lake School on Vancouver Island and got a scholarship with the American Musical Dramatic Academy.
Stevenson's son was featured in films like Descendants 3, A Predator Returns, A Predator's Obsession, Spooksville, iZombie, Arrow and more.
The comments on Stevenson's Instagram post are flooding with condolences from fellow celebrities.
Fellow former member of the RHOV cast, Mary Zilba, commented: "My heart and soul is absolutely crushed for you and with you and as I told you yesterday, I am here to walk with you through this journey no matter how excruciating painful. I loved Houston so much and my boys also share in his devastating loss."
Kenny Ortega, the director of High School Musical, also posted a tribute to Houston.
"#gonetoosoon RIP," Ortega said in his post.