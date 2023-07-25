This Vancouver Brewery Is Hosting Fun Events For Its Anniversary This Week
It's guaranteed fun for all!
Join the party as Stanley Park Brewpub marks its 4th anniversary, and oh boy, they've got the goods to make this a grand affair! Nestled within the lush surrounds of Stanley Park, the Brewpub is pulling out all stops with a week packed full of thrilling events.
Kick-start the festivities on July 27 with SunSetter Yoga. New to yoga? No worries! Mat Collective offers an all-levels class, promising a fun-filled session with a refreshing brew and goodies to top it off.
On July 28, lose yourself in the bustling Stanley Park Farmer's Market, which comes to life from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. It's a fabulous opportunity to engage with local vendors, explore unique products, and absorb the vibrant community vibe.
And when the sun dips low, let your hair down and groove to the beat at the Brewpub's Backyard Birthday BBQ. Expect a night of mouth-watering BBQ, fresh brews, and foot-tapping live music to remember.
Kick off the revelry on July 29 with a phenomenal Drag Brunch, featuring the glittering presence of the iconic Jerrilynn Spears and her fabulous friends. For just $40, enjoy delicious brunch, boozy beverages and an unforgettable 1.5-hour drag show, with the added thrill of winning awesome prizes.
The grand finale awaits on July 30 with the second annual Park Sesh Pitch & Putt Classic. With an 18-hole stroke play, enticing prizes, a delectable burger-beer lunch combo, and a $500 reward for the top male and female players, this is a fantastic way to close the celebrations. Not only do you have a day of camaraderie and competition, but your participation also supports a wonderful cause: First Tee Canada, an initiative by Golf Canada to introduce golf to young people.
Stanley Park Brewpub's 4th anniversary
When: July 27 to 30
Address: Stanley Park, BC
Why You Need To Go: Stanley Park Brewpub invites you to be part of this exciting celebration and revel in the unforgettable atmosphere of Stanley Park and soothing outdoor music performances from some talented local musicians. So mark your calendars, because this is an anniversary party you wouldn't want to miss!