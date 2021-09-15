Vancouver Is Apparently The Eviction Capital Of Canada & No Other City Comes Close
Single fathers are particularly at risk.
New research shows that Vancouver is in the first place spot when it comes to rental evictions in Canada.
According to a report from UBC, the West Coast city beats out other big cities, with Vancouver's five-year eviction rate at 10.5% compared to 5.8% in Toronto and 4.2% in Montreal.
And it's not just Vancouver that's feeling it, it's the whole province. "10.6% of renters in British Columbia reported being evicted within 5 years, more than any other province or territory whereas less than 4% of renters were evicted within 5 years in Manitoba, Québec, and Nunavut," reads the study.
Men are at a higher risk of eviction than other demographics, with single fathers being particularly at risk, according to the study. Households with kids and renters between the ages of 45-54 are also at higher risk of eviction.
Being evicted can also impact a person's well-being and the report said that "renters whose most recent move was an eviction have lower self-reported physical and mental health than other renters."