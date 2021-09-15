Trending Tags

Vancouver Is Apparently The Eviction Capital Of Canada & No Other City Comes Close

Single fathers are particularly at risk.

Irina Brester | Dreamstime

New research shows that Vancouver is in the first place spot when it comes to rental evictions in Canada.

According to a report from UBC, the West Coast city beats out other big cities, with Vancouver's five-year eviction rate at 10.5% compared to 5.8% in Toronto and 4.2% in Montreal.

And it's not just Vancouver that's feeling it, it's the whole province. "10.6% of renters in British Columbia reported being evicted within 5 years, more than any other province or territory whereas less than 4% of renters were evicted within 5 years in Manitoba, Québec, and Nunavut," reads the study.

Men are at a higher risk of eviction than other demographics, with single fathers being particularly at risk, according to the study. Households with kids and renters between the ages of 45-54 are also at higher risk of eviction.

Being evicted can also impact a person's well-being and the report said that "renters whose most recent move was an eviction have lower self-reported physical and mental health than other renters."

BC Will Get Drenched This Weekend & Some Areas Will See More Rain Than They Did All Summer

It'll be the first fall-like storm for several areas.

Atilla Bingöl | Unsplash, Hannah Domsic | Unsplash

You might want to keep your umbrella handy in the next few days if you live on Canada's West Coast because B.C.'s weather forecast is calling for a huge dumping of wet weather.

According to The Weather Network, the first fall-like storm of the season is set to hit British Columbia's south coast by Friday, bringing widespread rain along with it.

This 'Jeopardy!' Clue Totally Stumped The Players But Vancouverites Know What's Up (VIDEO)

It's not the first time contestants have been bamboozled by Canadian trivia. 🇨🇦

TransLinkNews | Twitter

Vancouver got a shoutout on a recent Jeopardy! episode, but it seems that the contestants had a hard time placing this famous West Coast celebrity.

In the category of 'That's Canadian Entertainment' for $600, players were asked, "This Vancouver Native Lent His Voice To The City's Public Transit In 2018; Here's A Sample" followed by a very familiar voice saying, "Get those feet off the seat. My mom might be sitting there one day. C'mon."

A Vancouver Restaurant Is Staying Open To 'ALL' Customers Without Asking For Vaccine Info

The resto later said "We've made some changes so we can still accommodate everybody, while not defying orders."

Vtt Studio | Dreamstime

A restaurant in Vancouver has announced that they won't be following B.C.'s mandatory vaccine passport and says that they are frightened for their "kids future."

As of Monday, September 13, the province requires businesses such as restaurants and bars to ensure that customers provide proof of vaccination or use the B.C. Vaccine Card to enter establishments.

