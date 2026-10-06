Vancouver’s AnnaLena becomes city's first restaurant to earn two Michelin stars
Vancouver’s AnnaLena just became the city’s first restaurant to earn two stars in the Michelin Guide.
Michelin announced its picks for the city on Tuesday, upgrading the contemporary restaurant in the Kitsilano neighbourhood from its previous one-star status.
Led by chef Michael Robbins, AnnaLena’s “globally accented cuisine marries precise technique and top-flight ingredients,” says a release from Michelin.
The selection also includes two new Bib Gourmands, recognizing restaurants serving great food at great value: Kavita and Chef’s Choice Seafood Restaurant.
The Michelin Guide is a globally recognized dining and hotel rating system published by the French tire manufacturing company Michelin.
This year’s guide for Vancouver features 72 restaurants, down slightly from 76 last year.
There were 11 restaurants in total to receive Michelin’s prestigious culinary stars, including Burdock & Co, Kissa Tanto and Sushi Hyun.
The Michelin Guide expanded into Canada in 2022 with inaugural editions for Toronto and Vancouver, and has since introduced a dedicated Quebec guide
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2026.
By Alex Nino Gheciu | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.