We Asked Our City Experts What To Do For An Awesome Summer In Vancouver & Here Are Their Answers
Everything from mainstream faves to hidden gems.
Vancouver’s a popular tourist destination for a reason: it’s packed with world-famous activities to while away those summer days, but it's also home to plenty of faves that only locals are savvy about.
Whether you've lived in the city your entire life or have yet to visit, Narcity's editorial pros revealed their fave mainstream spots and hidden gems, so you can get right to the fun this season.
Here are eight places in and around Vancouver where you can experience the city's popular spots and their lesser-known counterparts.
Here are eight places in and around Vancouver where Narcity’s city experts encourage you to experience all those “official” summer moments and the “unofficial” spots frequented by locals.
Win A Prize At The PNE
Address: 2901 East Hastings St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Summertime is made for bringing out the inner child, and Playland is Vancouver’s most popular spot to do just that. With over 30 attractions and rides, you and your crew will be laughing all day long.
Try your hand at one of the games to win a big prize as a memento. You won’t want to forget the memories you make here.
Or Play Some Old-School Games
Address: 2287 W. Broadway, Vancouver
Why You Need To Go: Glitch, a low-key retro spot in the heart of Kits, is everything you miss about the '80s and '90s.
With old-school arcade games, comedy and karaoke nights and lots of beer, you can’t go wrong at this spot.
Get Close To Nature At The Iconic Capilano Bridge Park
Address: 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This spot’s so quintessentially BC, it’s even featured in that Air Canada in-flight safety video. Despite the hype, you won't be disappointed with the views and old-growth trees at the 30-acre Capilano Suspension Bridge Park.
Check out seven suspended footbridges and a granite-floor cliff walk beyond the main suspension bridge.
Or Soak Up Some Pacific Views In West Van
Address: 4902 Beacon Ln., West Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Among the 75 hectares of Lighthouse Park — an old-growth coastal forest named for its lighthouse that was built over a century ago— you’ll find a national historic site, pretty trails, dramatic bluffs and ocean views.
Remember to bring your phone or camera, the photo ops are endless.
Take A Water Taxi To Granville Island
Address: Pier 32, 1333 Johnston St., Granville Island, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Popular amongst tourists and locals alike, Granville Island’s renowned for its market, cute shops and West Coast vibes. Sure, you can take the bus to get there and back – but why not take the Aquabus?
Hop aboard a small water shuttle to get up close and personal with False Creek.
Or Take The Ferry To This Adorable Haven
Address: Bowen Island, BC
Why You Need To Go: Bowen Island is BC’s best-kept secret. Just a 20-minute ferry from the Horseshoe Bay terminal, this spot’s far enough away from the big city that you can see thousands of stars on a clear night.
After all the exploring, hiking and beachcombing you'll get up to on this adorable island, you’ll want to head over to Bowen Island Pub for a bite and a refreshing beer.
See Some Free Live Entertainment
@jhoelytrianaflamenco | Instagram
Address: 2300 Cornwall Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Since 1935, the beloved, kitschy Kitsilano Showboat amphitheatre has brought Vancouverites together for fun yet laid-back community entertainment.
This spot proudly provides a platform for local performers. Check out the event schedule and grab a seat after your next beach day.
Or Broaden Your Horizons With Some International Film
Address: 1131 Howe St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The Cinematheque is super popular with the artistic folk of Vancouver. The film institute and media education centre has a carefully curated lineup of flicks that range in genre from local documentaries to cult classics.
Check out their summer schedule and book your tickets. When the credits are finished rolling, head to nearby Good Co. Bar and rehash the show with your mates over some Coors Light.
Whether you're a seasoned Vancouverite looking for some fresh inspo for those summer days or you're planning your first BC getaway, you'll find plenty of moments to enjoy as the heat turns up.


