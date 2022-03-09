Vector Launched Limited-Edition Sports Bags & Here's How You Can Get One
Get off the couch and bring a piece of it with you.
For many Canadians, the recent adjustments to public health restrictions mean it's time to get back to the gym/court/pitch and into action. This long-awaited return to the rec sports you love means you will be saying a bittersweet farewell to your fave spot on the couch.
Kellogg’s® Vector is helping Canadians get back in the game with a new line of five, one-of-a-kind, limited-edition sports bags handcrafted with pre-loved couch materials. The aptly named Off The Couch Sports Bags were designed by YNOT, a Toronto-based company, and inspired by your fave sports.
Of course, the one-of-a-kind bags have room to store all of your equipment — and Vector cereal. Here's the starting lineup:
Courtesy of Vector,
"The Socctional" will take you from kicking back to kicking butt on the field.
For those who love to both cause and wield a racquet, "The 40-Loveseat" is a stylish sports bag that'll make for excellent courtside support.
The third in the roster is the "Ol' Leather," bringing a whole new meaning to the term "home run."
If you're a fan of hat tricks, "The Slapshottoman" is a hockey bag made out of an actual recliner. Seriously.
As for the gym rats, you'll be able to get ripped (much like the couch that made this did, RIP) with "The Chestpressterfield," in tow.
To get your hands on one of these unique bags, you can enter for a chance to win* at the Off The Couch Sports Bags website. Each one will be filled with Vector® Maple Crunch flavour cereal — a high-protein snack to fuel your active lifestyle.
That means you can flex both your muscles and your style all season long.
Win A One-Of-A-Kind Vector Off The Couch Bag, Plus Vector Maple Crunch Cereal
Courtesy of Vector
When: Enter online between February 21, 2022 at 12:00:01 a.m. ET until April 4, 2022 at 11:59:59 p.m. E.T.
What: The chance to win one of five handcrafted Vector® Off The Couch Sports Bags.
Details: These bags make getting off the couch and back into your rec-sports routine easier and more stylish. They also come filled with high-protein Kellogg’s® Vector® Maple Crunch cereal to energize you and get you back to the sports you love.
For more gym and sports inspiration, check out Vector's website or follow them on YouTube and Twitter.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends April 4, 2022 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Residents of Canada over age of majority (excl. Quebec). 5 prizes, total ARV $12,500 CDN. Odds depend on number of eligible entries received for each prize. Skill-testing question required. Visit www.kelloggs.ca/en_CA/Vector-Off-The-Couch.html to enter.