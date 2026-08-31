Voting to begin in federal byelections in Toronto, Vancouver and Chicoutimi ridings

Voting day in three federal byelections
Voting day in three federal byelections
A voter leaves a polling station after casting a ballot in the federal election in Calgary, Monday, April 28, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

Voting gets underway today in byelections in three federal ridings, including what could be a close race in rural Quebec. 

Conservative Richard Martel resigned his seat in Chicoutimi-Le Fjord to sit in the Senate. 

Martel won a tight three-way race in 2025, beating the Liberal and Bloc Québécois candidates by about 1,500 votes. 

McGill University political science professor Daniel Béland says if the Tories can't hold onto that seat, it will add to the narrative that Pierre Poilievre's leadership is in trouble.

Elections are also being held today in the Toronto riding of Beaches-East York and in North Vancouver-Capilano. 

Those races will replace former cabinet ministers Nate Erskine-Smith and Jonathan Wilkinson. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2026.

By The Canadian Press staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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