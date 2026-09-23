Was this the wildest week in B.C. politics? Looking back on seven days of upheaval
Here's a look back at the week that reshaped the political landscape of British Columbia, leading up to Tuesday's election call by NDP Leader David Eby.
Wednesday Sept. 16:
Eby addresses early election speculation, saying he told his party's legislators and Elections BC to be "election ready."
B.C. Conservative Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay faces her caucus at a meeting in Vancouver, where former leader John Rustad and MLA Claire Rattée ask her to resign, with the party bleeding legislators opposed to her leadership and strategies.
Some caucus members and others connected to the Conservatives complain about being targeted by a private investigator.
Thursday, Sept. 17:
Findlay tells the Union of British Columbia Municipalities convention that she is "not going anywhere."
A lawyer hired by the Conservative party confirms the party's former executive director hired the private investigator.
Findlay faces more calls to quit, with at least 10 legislators signing a letter asking her to go.
Friday, Sept. 18:
Rustad, Rattée and Trevor Halford, the former interim leader of the Conservatives, are expelled from caucus by Findlay, bringing to 12 the losses in recent weeks.
A group of eight former Conservative legislators announce they are joining the CentreBC party, with Peter Milobar taking over as leader of the grouping.
Eby makes a series of election style announcements at the municipalities convention, including a pause to a planned expansion of the provincial sales tax, a $90-million tariff support package for businesses, and directing BC Ferries to build future vessels in the province.
Saturday, Sept. 19:
Conservative legislator Linda Hepner also asks Findlay to resign.
Sunday, Sept. 20:
Hepner quits the Conservative caucus, citing Friday's expulsions of other members by Findlay.
Findlay announces her resignation as Conservative leader, saying it was not an easy decision, but "the right one for our movement and our province."
The NDP caucus meets to discuss election plans and the resignation of Findlay.
Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson returns from vacation in Africa to be appointed interim Conservative leader by the party's board.
Monday, Sept. 21:
Five legislators are restored to the Conservative caucus, after being invited back by Doerkson. Rustad is among them, and says talks are underway to unite CentreBC and the Conservatives.
Agriculture Minister Lana Popham says she will not seek re-election for the NDP.
Tuesday, Sept. 21:
MLA Brent Chapman, Findlay's husband, quits the Conservatives to join OneBC.
Eby calls a snap election for Oct. 24, framing it as an "existential moment" for the province amid the threat of U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war.
Seven CentreBC legislators announce they are rejoining the Conservatives, as does Independent Brennan Day. Eleanor Sturko remains in CentreBC and becomes its leader and sole legislator.
Hepner, a former mayor in Surrey, says she won't be running again in the provincial election.
Health Minister Ravi Kahlon and Emergency Management Minister Kelly Greene say they will not seek re-election for the NDP.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2026.
By The Canadian Press | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.